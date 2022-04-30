ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

Former NFL standout arrested on driving under the influence charge in Garden City

By Ian Max Stevenson
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

A former Pro Bowl football player was arrested in Garden City early Saturday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence, according to jail records. The charge also notes this would be a second offense.

Lorenzo L. Neal, 51, who played fullback in the NFL for 16 seasons, was booked at 12:28 a.m. Saturday by the Garden City Police Department, according to Ada County Jail records.

During a traffic stop, he exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody on a driving under the influence charge, Sgt. Rob Haynie, a watch commander at the police department, told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

On the county jail records, Neal is listed as being from Lemoore, Idaho. However, Neal went to high school in Lemoore, California, according to The Sentinel, a newspaper in Hanford, California.

In 2012, Neal was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor drunken-driving charge in California, according to The Associated Press.

The 51-year-old played in the Pro Bowl, the NFL’s end-of-season all-star game, four times.

Neal played college football at Fresno State and went on to play for the New Orleans Saints , San Diego Chargers and several other teams. He retired from professional football in 2008.

