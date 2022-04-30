ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Myjai Sanders Watches his Draft Selection Announcement

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bearcats was the final top-100 selection in a record-breaking draft for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Myjai Sanders is now an Arizona Cardinal and he got to watch his name called in real time along with friends and family on Friday night.

Check out the moment from Cincinnati's social media team.

