With pick #108, the Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey

With three picks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have a chance to add some more impact players to their roster. Two of those picks were added by trading down from pick #44 with the Houston Texans.

With the first of those picks, at #108, the Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma.

Winfrey was the Senior Bowl MVP and a player many thought could be the team’s target in the second round, at pick #44. Instead, Cleveland is able to add multiple picks and still pick up the interior defensive lineman.

At 6’4″ and 290 pounds, the Oklahoma star can push the pocket and penetrate from the interior. In just two seasons in Norman, Winfrey had 16.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Winfrey joins Alex Wright as new defenders on the team’s defensive line along with the Browns first pick in the draft, Martin Emerson, on the defensive side of the ball. WR David Bell is the team’s lone offensive pick so far.

Cleveland has two more picks in the fourth round: #118 and #124.