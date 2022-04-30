Three Things to Know - Saturday

{div}{div class=”WordSection1”}Road Closure to Start Monday

Starting Monday, CR 19- Radford Road will be closed from the intersections of Baker Road to Leoda Road for approximately six weeks as construction continues on the US 50 sewer project. Residents will have local access to their homes. {span} {/span}

Solid Waste District Announces Spring Recycling Days

NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District has announced the upcoming Spring Recycling Days for 2022.

The events are scheduled beginning on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to -1 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds and the following Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. The types of materials accepted has expanded this year to include gently used household materials to be donated to Restore and New to You, both resale shops which benefit our region and medical equipment which will be distributed locally.

As in the past, the event will also collect appliances, E-waste, cell phones, scrap metal, mattresses, books and batteries. The Solid Waste District will also be taking TVs, tires and fluorescent tubes and bulbs for a small fee to pay for disposal.

For a complete list of items or more information, contact A-HSWD at or visit www.ahswd.org or call 740-753-6885.{/div}{/div}

On This Day in History

On this day, April 30, 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States in Federal Hall in New York City. During his inaugural address, he spoke to his constituency on “the proceedings of a new and free government.”