Perrion Winfrey taken No.108 overall by the Cleveland Browns

After a shockingly long wait to hear his name called, Perrion Winfrey can finally breathe easy. He’s officially been drafted and will be headed to the Cleveland Browns after being taken in the fourth round.

Winfrey’s fall was one of the draft’s more notable drops as Winfrey’s drop was not related to medical red flags. The expressive defensive tackle is a fireplug in the locker room and is highly disruptive. His performance during the Senior Bowl practice week and the Senior bowl itself seemed like it would cement him as a top 100 selection but that didn’t manifest as he was drafted right outside the top 100.

Winfrey automatically slots into the Browns’ defensive tackle depth chart with a real chance to compete for meaningful snaps. The Browns’ defensive line aside from superstar Myles Garrett is largely unproven. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Winfrey outplays his draft slot considerably as long as he keeps his motor running and becomes a better run defender in the NFL.

2020 Third-round defensive tackle Jordan Elliott is due to return to the team, heading into his third season with the Browns. Elliott still has two years left on his current contract. The other returning defensive tackle is Tommy Togiai. Togiai, like Winfrey, was selected in the fourth round but was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Winfrey was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection and totaled 23 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two QB hurries, and one forced fumble in his final year in the Crimson and Cream.

