For the Record Saturday

April 24

11:42 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dean Road in Glouster on a trespass / property line dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant, who was advised the matter was civil and to speak to his attorney for further assistance.

11:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a syringe on the side of the roadway. Deputies collected the syringe and safely disposed of it.

1:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was needed.

2:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in The Plains on a report of an open door to a structure. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the structure, secured it, and returned to patrol.

3:03 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a theft that occurred on Sand Rock Road in Amesville. A report was taken.

3:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield in reference to a drug overdose. On scene, the woman was woken up, but refused medical treatment. Deputies seized drug paraphernalia and returned to patrol.

3:24 p.m. — Deputies handled a motor vehicle theft call over the phone. The case is under investigation.

3:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the person.

3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Glouster Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred in Athens County. The case is under investigation.

5:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Clinton Street in The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle.

5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that the complaint was unfounded.

5:49 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of a female having mental health issues. The female was transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.

6:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a neighbor dispute. On scene, deputies separated the parties. No further action needed.

7:29 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a child custody dispute at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parents. The child was released to the custodial parent.

11:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised that an unknown subject was captured on their surveillance security system walking around exterior of their home. Security footage was watched, but no positive identification could be made. No further action taken.

April 26

1:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to a juvenile complaint in The Plains. Deputies spoke with involved parties and made suggestions on how this matter can be addressed. This was determined not to be a legitimate criminal complaint. No further action taken.

9:33 a.m. — A resident of Glouster contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to make a harassment report. The complainant stated a female contacted her and accused her of damaging her vehicle. Deputies advised the complainant to block the female and contact the sheriff’s office if there were any further issues.

9:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a possible trespass complaint. Once on scene, it was determined to be a civil matter. The complainant was advised to contact an attorney about the issue. No further action was taken.

10:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a possible trespass complaint. Once on scene, it was determined to be a civil matter. The complainant was advised to contact an attorney about the issue. No further action was taken.

11:37 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Baker Road, Albany, on a report of a suspicious vehicle / person. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle /. person.

12:56 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 681 Albany for a call of an active breaking and entering. Upon arriving on scene, the suspects had fled prior to deputies’ arrival and were not located. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.

3:33 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 78 in Glouster for a well-being check on a male. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the male who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.

7:57 p.m. — A resident of Parker Road, Albany, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report items had been stolen from their property. A deputy spoke to the complainant. A report was taken and this case is under further investigation.

9:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to North McDonald Street in The Plains for a theft report. The caller advised that she had let her brother stay with her after he got out of jail, and she returned home from work to find him gone, along with multiple items from her house. The incident is under further investigation.

10:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Green Meadows Trailer Park in Chauncey for a third-party complaint of a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke to all involved parties, and determined that no physical violence had occurred. Parties were referred to appropriate court channels for additional concerns about ongoing domestic issues they were having. No further action was needed at that time.

April 27

1:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a third-party report of a domestic violence incident. Contact was made with the individuals allegedly involved in the altercation, and this was determined to be an inaccurate report. No injuries were observed and there was no allegation of any threats or violence. No further action taken.

1:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to an activated alarm at a county-owned structure in Athens Township. The structure was checked and found to be secure. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken.

9:23 a.m. — The ACSO was dispatched to the Beckford Place Apartments, The Plains, in reference to a well-being check, per the apartment manager. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject who was in good health. No further actions were needed.

9:59 a.m. — The ACSO responded to the SR-685, Glouster, area in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined it was construction workers attempting to repossess a porch that had not been paid for. Deputies spoke to the property owner and business owner, who were disputing whether the work had been paid for. Both parties were advised that since it was a business transaction it would have to be resolved in civil court. No further actions were needed.

10:44 a.m. — The ACSO was dispatched to Mill Street, Chauncey, in reference to locating Austin Taylor, but had negative contact with the juvenile. No further actions were needed.

1:26 p.m. — The ACSO responded to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, The Plains, Ohio in reference to a mother who found her missing juvenile that was reported missing out of the Athens Police Department. The juvenile was in good health, and, per APD, the juvenile could be released to his mother. No further actions were needed.

4:20 p.m. — An employee in The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that they had observed a suspicious female in the store. A deputy was en route to the address when the caller advised the female left the area.

4:51 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a theft. The case is under investigation.

5:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road, Athens, in reference to a verbal dispute. Deputies made contact with all parties and separated them.

5:58 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, in reference to a structure fire. On scene, deputies conducted traffic control while the fire department contained the fire.

7:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a third-party domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties and determined that no domestic violence had occurred. However, it was discovered that both parties had felony warrants. Both parties were then arrested and brought to the regional jail without incident.

8:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to the park in Jacksonville for a call of a suspicious person dumping trash. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not find the described vehicle, nor any trash.

9:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Alderman Road in Millfield in reference to a verbal dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties and advised them to separate.

9:24 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Garfield Street in New Marshfield for a report of loud sounds, and possibly someone in distress. Deputies located the sound, and it was a man screaming and yelling loudly. During the investigation, it was determined the subject was in need of a mental health evaluation. Deputies also located a female subject that had an active arrest warrant. The subjects were transported to O’Bleness Hospital and SEORJ for their respective issues.