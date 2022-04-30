ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner wishes 'best friend' and boyfriend Travis Scott a happy 31st birthday with loved-up shot: 'The most special person'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com, Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her boyfriend Travis Scott a happy 31st birthday.

The reality television star, 24, posted a photo to her Instagram story to commemorate Scott's special day.

The picture showed Kylie gently touching her man's jaw as he leaned her head toward her, eyes closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqQ2U_0fPCMTnu00
Happy birthday, Travis! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Travis Scott a happy birthday

She wore an all white ensemble in the picture with a deep cut heading toward her chest.

On top of the photo she wrote, 'Happy birthday my love my best friend [three white heart emojis] the most special person and father to our babies. @travisscott.'

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner also got in on the posting action by sharing her own series of pictures to Instagram.

In the first snap the pair stood next to each other at a formal affair with Travis in a gray suit and Kris sporting a low-cut black gown.

In another snap, the goosebumps rapper held his daughter Stormi in his arms while wearing an all black suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udNOC_0fPCMTnu00
Yearly tidings: Kris Jenner also got in on the posting fun by sharing a series of shots with the Hold That Heat rapper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjsJa_0fPCMTnu00
Good vibes: The reality television star, 66, posted a series of photos sending positive energy to the rapper, now 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EAsV_0fPCMTnu00
Multiple generations: Kris Jenner and her mother Mary Jo Campbell flanked the megastar rapper in one snap

Kris and her mother Mary Jo Campbell flanked the megastar rapper.

Ever the doting dad, another picture showed Scott laughing while throwing his four-year-old over his shoulder and lying down in her room.

The SICKO MODE rapper gazed down adoringly at Stormi in another pic where they both shared their mostly monochrome aesthetics, dad in all blue and daughter sporting mainly brown with just a splash of pink.

Jenner posted a pair of photos where Scott posed with her, Kylie, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble. The two have been dating since 2014.

One enigmatic post that came out on Easter was also in the photo dump and showed Scott's hands as they held on to his newborn son's legs.

He and Kylie had their son back in February and originally named him Wolf, but announced they would change it back in March though they haven't said to what yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHxcC_0fPCMTnu00
Doting dad: Ever the doting dad, another picture showed Scott laughing while throwing his four-year-old over his shoulder and lying down in her room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDdOR_0fPCMTnu00
Smiling at his little one: The SICKO MODE rapper gazed down adoringly at Stormi in another pic where they both shared their mainly monochrome aesthetics

Jenner captioned the post, 'Happy Birthday Travis!!!! You are such an incredible and amazing daddy and it is so much fun and such a joy and a blessing to watch you raising your kids…. I’m so proud of you and wish you the most magical day! Thank you for being such a special part of our family… I love you!!!' followed by a series of birthday related emojis.

Scott received quite the early birthday present this week when it was announced he would headline a festival in South America before 100,000 fans.

It is known as the Primavera Festival and will make stops in Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

The shows are in November, and singer-songwriter Lorde will perform right before him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaGxw_0fPCMTnu00
Double date: Jenner posted a pair of photos where Scott posed with her, Kylie, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble. The two have been dating since 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tx9nA_0fPCMTnu00
Loving caption: Jenner called him an 'amazing daddy' and told him she loved him in her post's caption

TMZ also reports that Scott is expected to appear at more concerts this summer.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the rapper is scheduled to perform May 7 at 8pm at the 20K-square-foot nightclub E11EVEN Miami.

The nightclub will be his first official concert since the deadly Astroworld crowd crush at his show in Houston on November 5 that left 10 people dead.

Tickets cost $150 for women and $250 for men at the 21+ Florida venue, and TMZ reports that VIP tables might cost well over $100K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVC1X_0fPCMTnu00
New gig: Scott, 30, is expected to be performing in front of crowds larger than 100,000 at the Primavera Festival which will visit Brazil, Chile and Argentina

E11EVEN Miami features a hydraulic elevating stage, fully-equipped DJ booth, seven private VIP rooms, 32 VIP conversation rooms, and a 'party pit' with 600 square feet of LED video walls and lighting.

Travis (born Jacques Webster) previously performed short impromptu sets at an April 17 Coachella after-party for Bootsy Bellows, and at Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol's pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

Autopsies revealed all 10 Astroworld victims died of 'compression asphyxia' - Madison Dubiski, 23; John Hilgert, 14; Bharti Shahani, 22; Axel Acosta, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Mirza Baig, 27; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 21; Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23; and Ezra Blount, 9.

In addition, 300 Astroworld attendees were injured and 25 were hospitalized after the negligent concert at NRG Park where hundreds of fans were seen forcefully storming the entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259iWP_0fPCMTnu00
The flier: The canceled rapper - turning 31 this Saturday - is scheduled to perform May 7 at 8pm at the 20K-square-foot nightclub E11EVEN Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AHn7_0fPCMTnu00
On sale now: Tickets cost $150 for women and $250 for men at the 21+ Florida venue, and TMZ reports that VIP tables might cost well over $100K
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bj4H_0fPCMTnu00
A look inside: E11EVEN Miami features a hydraulic elevating stage, fully-equipped DJ booth, seven private VIP rooms, 32 VIP conversation rooms, and a 'party pit' with 600 square feet of LED video walls and lighting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxCBV_0fPCMTnu00
'He's back!' Travis previously performed short impromptu sets at an April 17 Coachella after-party for Bootsy Bellows (pictured), and at Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol's pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26

On April 19, Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety concluded that 'an inconsistent permitting process across Texas and lack of event security training and communication as contributing factors to the tragedy.'

Scott has shed no tears and taken no responsibility for the 'mass casualty' event aside from launching a $5M philanthropic and safety initiative called Project HEAL.

Texas judge Kristen Hawkins is presiding over many of the 500 lawsuits against the Cactus Jack owner and the other organizers of Astroworld Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCxhO_0fPCMTnu00
Blood on his hands: Autopsies revealed all 10 Astroworld victims died of 'compression asphyxia' - (clockwise) Madison Dubiski, 23; John Hilgert, 14; Bharti Shahani, 22; Axel Acosta, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Mirza Baig, 27; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 21; Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23; and Ezra Blount, 9 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dirtx_0fPCMTnu00
Tragedy: In addition, 300 Astroworld attendees were injured and 25 were hospitalized after the negligent concert at NRG Park where hundreds of fans were seen forcefully storming the entrance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jbcN_0fPCMTnu00
500+ pending lawsuits: On April 19, Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety concluded that 'an inconsistent permitting process across Texas and lack of event security training and communication as contributing factors to the tragedy'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnhlV_0fPCMTnu00
Damage control: Scott has shed no tears and taken no responsibility for the 'mass casualty' event aside from launching a $5M philanthropic and safety initiative called Project HEAL

The millionaire father-of-two was previously arrested for disorderly conduct in 2015 for encouraging fans to jump the barricades at Lollapalooza, and in 2017 for inciting a riot at an Arkansas show.

On April 22, Travis was featured on rappers Southside and Future's song Hold That Heat (heater is slang for gun), which has amassed 4.9M views on YouTube.

Scott also rented four billboards along the 10 freeway around Palm Springs during Coachella to advertise his fourth studio album Utopia, which HipHop24-7 reported is dropping in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWXHX_0fPCMTnu00
Heater is slang for gun: On April 22, the millionaire father-of-two was featured on rappers Southside and Future's song Hold That Heat, which has amassed 4.9M views on YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbhal_0fPCMTnu00
'Looking for Utopia?' Travis also rented four billboards along the 10 freeway around Palm Springs during Coachella to advertise his fourth studio album Utopia, which HipHop24-7 reported is dropping in June

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Mirza Baig
Person
Travis Scott
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Academy Awards#Travisscott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

350K+
Followers
34K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy