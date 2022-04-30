Kylie Jenner wishes 'best friend' and boyfriend Travis Scott a happy 31st birthday with loved-up shot: 'The most special person'

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her boyfriend Travis Scott a happy 31st birthday.

The reality television star, 24, posted a photo to her Instagram story to commemorate Scott's special day.

The picture showed Kylie gently touching her man's jaw as he leaned her head toward her, eyes closed.

She wore an all white ensemble in the picture with a deep cut heading toward her chest.

On top of the photo she wrote, 'Happy birthday my love my best friend [three white heart emojis] the most special person and father to our babies. @travisscott.'

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner also got in on the posting action by sharing her own series of pictures to Instagram.

In the first snap the pair stood next to each other at a formal affair with Travis in a gray suit and Kris sporting a low-cut black gown.

In another snap, the goosebumps rapper held his daughter Stormi in his arms while wearing an all black suit.

Kris and her mother Mary Jo Campbell flanked the megastar rapper.

Ever the doting dad, another picture showed Scott laughing while throwing his four-year-old over his shoulder and lying down in her room.

The SICKO MODE rapper gazed down adoringly at Stormi in another pic where they both shared their mostly monochrome aesthetics, dad in all blue and daughter sporting mainly brown with just a splash of pink.

Jenner posted a pair of photos where Scott posed with her, Kylie, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble. The two have been dating since 2014.

One enigmatic post that came out on Easter was also in the photo dump and showed Scott's hands as they held on to his newborn son's legs.

He and Kylie had their son back in February and originally named him Wolf, but announced they would change it back in March though they haven't said to what yet.

Jenner captioned the post, 'Happy Birthday Travis!!!! You are such an incredible and amazing daddy and it is so much fun and such a joy and a blessing to watch you raising your kids…. I’m so proud of you and wish you the most magical day! Thank you for being such a special part of our family… I love you!!!' followed by a series of birthday related emojis.

Scott received quite the early birthday present this week when it was announced he would headline a festival in South America before 100,000 fans.

It is known as the Primavera Festival and will make stops in Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

The shows are in November, and singer-songwriter Lorde will perform right before him.

TMZ also reports that Scott is expected to appear at more concerts this summer.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the rapper is scheduled to perform May 7 at 8pm at the 20K-square-foot nightclub E11EVEN Miami.

The nightclub will be his first official concert since the deadly Astroworld crowd crush at his show in Houston on November 5 that left 10 people dead.

Tickets cost $150 for women and $250 for men at the 21+ Florida venue, and TMZ reports that VIP tables might cost well over $100K.

E11EVEN Miami features a hydraulic elevating stage, fully-equipped DJ booth, seven private VIP rooms, 32 VIP conversation rooms, and a 'party pit' with 600 square feet of LED video walls and lighting.

Travis (born Jacques Webster) previously performed short impromptu sets at an April 17 Coachella after-party for Bootsy Bellows, and at Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol's pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

Autopsies revealed all 10 Astroworld victims died of 'compression asphyxia' - Madison Dubiski, 23; John Hilgert, 14; Bharti Shahani, 22; Axel Acosta, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Mirza Baig, 27; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 21; Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23; and Ezra Blount, 9.

In addition, 300 Astroworld attendees were injured and 25 were hospitalized after the negligent concert at NRG Park where hundreds of fans were seen forcefully storming the entrance.

On April 19, Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety concluded that 'an inconsistent permitting process across Texas and lack of event security training and communication as contributing factors to the tragedy.'

Scott has shed no tears and taken no responsibility for the 'mass casualty' event aside from launching a $5M philanthropic and safety initiative called Project HEAL.

Texas judge Kristen Hawkins is presiding over many of the 500 lawsuits against the Cactus Jack owner and the other organizers of Astroworld Festival.

The millionaire father-of-two was previously arrested for disorderly conduct in 2015 for encouraging fans to jump the barricades at Lollapalooza, and in 2017 for inciting a riot at an Arkansas show.

On April 22, Travis was featured on rappers Southside and Future's song Hold That Heat (heater is slang for gun), which has amassed 4.9M views on YouTube.

Scott also rented four billboards along the 10 freeway around Palm Springs during Coachella to advertise his fourth studio album Utopia, which HipHop24-7 reported is dropping in June.

