Rockville, MD

Vehicle Driven Over Retaining Wall in Rockville

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle was driven over a retaining wall in the 700 block of Monroe St (Fireside Apartments) in Rockville on Saturday, April 30,...

Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Conductor Killed At Baltimore Rail Yard Rode On Railcar Despite Rules Against Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday detailing the findings of its investigation into the February 2019 death of a Norfolk Southern railroad conductor killed at the Bayview Rail Yard. Federal investigators found that the conductor was riding on the side of a railcar while performing switching operations about 7 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, when he was pinned between the car he was on and a stationary car on a neighboring track. The report noted that before the accident, employees requested to move the train to its next location after unhooking all but four railcars. In response,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed, Killed Near Metrobus in Oxon Hill: Police

A man died and another is in custody after a stabbing near a Metrobus Friday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said. Metro Transit Police initially said they responded to a report of a stabbing aboard a bus on the P12 route in the area of Southview Ct. and Southview Dr., near the DC – Prince George’s County line.
OXON HILL, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Wheaton Mall Assault

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with an April 15 assault at Wheaton Mall. “At approximately 8 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 4th District officers responded to the Wheaton Mall, located in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road for an assault that just occurred,” reads an MCPD news release. “The investigation by detectives determined that the female victim was inside the mall when she was approached by two female suspects. The suspects approached the victim and pushed her down on the ground. Once on the ground, the suspects began kicking the victim in the face. One of the suspects then sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes prior to fleeing the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect At Large After 16-Year-Old Stabbed In Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is recovering after he was stabbed Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, authorities said. It happened about 6 p.m. during some sort of dispute in the 600 block of Crain Highway, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers called to an assault found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police were unable to find the suspect, whom police described as a bald Black male with a brown shirt and blue pants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

