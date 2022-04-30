ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, MI

Clio elementary school students may have fallen ill after ingesting a foreign substance, district says

By Caitlyn French
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLIO, MI - Authorities are working on finding out what caused multiple students to suddenly fall ill on April 29 at an elementary school in Genesee County. The Flint Journal - MLive previously reported that more than a dozen students from the same classroom were experiencing symptoms similar to that of...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clio, MI
County
Genesee County, MI
Flint, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Education
Genesee County, MI
Education
Flint, MI
Health
Clio, MI
Education
City
Flint, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School District#Mi Authorities#The Flint Journal Mlive#Consumers Energy#Clio School#Hurley Hospital
CBS Detroit

2 Girls Attacked By Dogs At Detroit Elementary School During Recess

DETROIT (AP) — Two girls were hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked by two dogs during recess Thursday at a Detroit elementary school, authorities said. The attack happened around 1 p.m. at Bates Academy on the city’s west side, spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson of the Detroit Public Schools Community District said. Both dogs were pit bulls, she said. Animal control officers captured one of the dogs and were searching for the other one Thursday afternoon, district Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. “The girls have dog bites and are reported to be healthy outside of the bites,” Vitti told The Detroit News. The ages of the students were not released, but the school serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is located near a field where some students were playing with the dogs, Vitti said. The students were told by adults to stop playing with the dogs, and some left the area, he said. It was not immediately clear whether just one or both of the dogs bit the girls. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have confirmed the body of a missing 1-year-old boy was recovered Monday morning in Buck Creek. Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing. According to authorities, the boy was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. in Byron Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan firefighter charged for starting fires

A 20-year-old firefighter has admitted to starting two fires in Lake County on Wednesday. Conservation officers responded to both fires in Yates Township, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said. A conservation officer discovered the first fire on 80th Street. The second fire was located on Queens Highway near 80th and...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Suspect in deadly Flint stabbing arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect of a deadly stabbing in Flint has been arrested. The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to the stabbing in the 1900 block of Woodsleav Drive in Flint about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 29. According to the preliminary investigation, a 53-year-old...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy