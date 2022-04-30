ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Erling Haaland scores hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund in defeat to VFL Bochum… but it’s not official in Germany

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ERLING HAALAND hit three for Borussia Dortmund in defeat to VFL Bochum... but it is not an official hat-trick in Germany.

Dortmund were stunned 4-3 despite Haaland's heroics having already conceded the title to Bayern Munich.

Erling Haaland scores his second goal against VfL Bochum Credit: AP

But the striker cannot count his treble as an official hat-trick in Germany.

All three goals needs to be in one half, with nobody scoring in between.

And while Haaland did score Dortmund's only goals, two were in the first 45 minutes with the second just after the hour mark.

VfL Bochum scored twice in the final nine minutes away from home, including an 85th-minute penalty through Milos Pantovic.

The result keeps Dortmund a point short of securing second place with two games remaining.

It also handed Bochum their first win at Dortmund since 1998.

In a seven-goal, drama-filled encounter Haaland's treble carried Dortmund from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

Visitors Bochum got off to a dream start in their local derby and were 2-0 up by the eighth minute thanks to goals from Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann.

The hosts quickly recovered and pulled a goal back with Haaland's 16th-minute penalty.

The Norwegian was far from done and he bagged his second with another spot kick on the half-hour mark.

The 21-year-old thought he had completed their comeback with a tap-in and a lucky bounce in the 62nd but Bochum came back once more.

Juergen Locadia levelled in the 81st and Pantovic's penalty for a memorable win in the local derby.

Erling Haaland celebrates after he scores from the first penalty spot Credit: AP
VfL Bochum celebrate their winning goal Credit: Reuters

Community Policy