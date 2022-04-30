ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ella Emhoff Wore Heeled Oxfords to the Thom Browne Fall 2022 Runway Show

By Allie Fasanella
 3 days ago
Ella Emhoff made a fashionable appearance at the Thom Browne show in New York City on Friday.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris stepped out in a gray striped blazer with a cropped silhouette and raw edge hem, which she wore over a white shirt and black tie, a long red tiered skirt, and platform lace-up shoes.

The footwear style served as a unique take on the classic black and white oxford shoe, with a pointed toe, architectural curved heel, and wooden platform sole. The 22-year-old model on the rise paired them with black crew socks. She also carried a white bag and topped things off with a black bow-adorned headband.

Emhoff was accompanied by her boyfriend Samuel Hine, a fashion writer for GQ , who wore a gray blazer over a white shirt and black tie, blue striped shorts, and black combat boots with gray and white socks.

The daughter of the U.S. second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who graduated from the New School’s Parsons School of Design last May, made her modeling debut when she hit the runway for Proenza Schouler’s fall ’21 show at New York Fashion Week.

Comments / 18

Jinx
3d ago

I’m sorry. She is just reminding me of my high school days, back in the 80’s. We dressed like this all the time. Wore our Fathers coats and brothers clothes too. We really loved skinny ties! It’s not a brand new fashion trend.

12
Linda Tenini
2d ago

I guess homely is the new look in modeling?

20
