'We will never forget you my boy': Dr Alex George pays a heartfelt tribute to his late younger brother Llŷr with a new tattoo in his handwriting

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Dr Alex George has paid a heartfelt tribute to his younger brother Llŷr, by getting a tattoo in his memory.

The 31-year-old tragically lost his younger sibling in July 2020, following Llŷr's battle with mental health - just weeks before he was about to go to medical school and follow in Alex's footsteps.

The former Love Island star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the tribute, posting snaps of his new meaningful ink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ty0mx_0fPCLrl100
Heartbreaking: Dr Alex George paid a sweet tribute to his late younger brother Llŷr on saturday (pictured left), after losing him in 2020 following a battle with mental health

The tattoo has Llŷr's name written in his own handwriting, with a small wave sitting above it - referring to the meaning behind the welsh name.

Alex posted a snap of the finished tattoo, which sits on his wrist, alongside one during the process.

He also shared the old school book which they had taken Llŷr's handwriting from for the font.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x41iW_0fPCLrl100
Tribute: Alex has got a tattoo in his brothers memory - which has his name and a small wave above it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049Oic_0fPCLrl100
In progress: He shared a snap of the tattoo process in his carousel of Instagram snaps

In the caption, the reality star referenced the Welsh mythology meaning behind the name, which means 'god of the sea'.

He wrote: 'Llŷr “God Of The Sea”. The most beautiful name, it means so much to have it done in his handwriting. We will never forget you my boy x'

The tribute comes after Alex shared insight into the 'kind, sensitive and funny' person that his brother was in February, on what would've been his 21st birthday.

Taking to his 2m followers, the doctor wrote: 'It's Llŷr's 21st birthday today. Over the last year I have spoken a lot about how hard losing him has been, I am sad though that I haven't talked more about the person he was. Let me tell you a little about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497qUT_0fPCLrl100
Handwriting: The tattoo was written in Llŷr's handwriting, which Alex had taken from an old school book of his
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2AHw_0fPCLrl100
Mythology: In the caption, he shared some detail about the background of his brothers name and said 'we will never forget you'

'Llŷr was kind, sensitive, funny, loved his cars, and was a great brother and son. He was exceptionally clever and a great sportsman. We used to speak for hours about the latest cars and what our dream one would be.

'Llŷr loved his sport so much, at school he used to score try after try in rugby. He was a perfectionist at heart. When he got into basketball he used to practice shooting at the net for hours each evening.

'Above all Llŷr had a good heart, he had an ability to look into your eyes and could feel exactly what you were feeling. In many ways he felt your pain and your struggles deeply and always wanted to help. He was an empath like no one I have ever known.

'I would do anything to be sat drinking a cold beer with you today for your 21st my boy. You will never be forgotten and you give me so much strength.'

He then extended the happy birthday wish from his parents and brother Elliott, finishing: 'Mum, Dad, Elliott and I send you the biggest happy birthday, we just wish we could be with you, even for a day. I love you my boy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxy9k_0fPCLrl100
21: The tribute comes after Alex shared insight into the 'kind, sensitive and funny' person that his brother was in February, on what would've been his 21st birthday

