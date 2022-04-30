ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo Channels the ’90s in a Printed Knit Sweater, Plaid Miniskirt and Platform Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvWEr_0fPCLmac00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to mastering the vintage ‘90s-inspired grunge aesthetic, Olivia Rodrigo always does it in her own way. The singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her “dolling” with her friend alongside a colorful look.

For the outfit, Rodrigo donned a blue sweater that had an eye-catching graphic of a face placed on the front of it. The garment had pink and purple striped cuffs, hemline and neckline that added a fun pop of color to the piece. Underneath, she wore a white blouse that had a structured collar that peeked out from under the sweater and added a tidy finish to her ensemble. Finally, she threw on a multicolored pleated miniskirt that cemented her schoolgirl vibe.

Plaid patterns first emerged in Scotland in the 1700s with distinct colors and weaves associated with different families and clans. Plaid was imported to the U.S. in the 1800s, finding a footing with outdoorsmen and lumber workers. Though the pattern was popular among outdoorsmen for decades upon decades, it became an unexpected mainstay of grunge and punk fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, a plaid flannel shirt is still a modern closet favorite.

Accessories-wise, Rodrigo went with a pair of beaded candy-themed dangling earrings paired with a hot pink paper tiara for a whimsical touch.

Rodrigo finished off her appearance with a pair of her favorite shoe styles: platform boots . The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and came up to her calf.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, she tends to prefer modern and trendy silhouettes. For example, she wore a ‘90s grunge-inspired attire consisting of double-crop tops, a camouflage miniskirt and 7-inch platform boots. Also, she recently wore a black cropped tank top teamed with mauve corduroy pants and lug sole combat boots by Dr. Martens while out in New York City.

In 2021, Rodrigo collaborated with Casetify on a line of stylish phone cases created with her fun flair.

Click through the gallery to see Rodrigo’s red carpet style through the years.

Put on a pair of black boots for a rugged look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1xmo_0fPCLmac00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Outlast Black Patent, $90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQdUK_0fPCLmac00
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $804 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcJJg_0fPCLmac00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear. The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Teases Tell-All Book Deal & Revives Low-Rise Jeans Y2K Style With Sharp Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears showcases her sartorial versatility with her latest Instagram post. The “Lucky” singer shared a video on the social media platform Monday that showed the pop star modeling five chic looks while she advocated for others to read more. In the caption for the video, Spears wrote, “Long video !!! Yep just taking my silly time folks and wow !!! It’s SPRING BREAK !!! Find the nearest book club …...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Jessica Alba
Footwear News

Britney Spears Flows in a Black Leopard-Print Midi Dress Coordinated With Matching Suede Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears plays with animal prints for her latest look. The “Hot As Ice” singer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed her posing in a flouncy look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the outfit, Spears donned a black and sheer leopard-print midi dress that had flowy sleeves and a curved hemline for a modern feel. The garment also had a high neckline for a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Catches a Mermaid in Shredded Hot Pants, Cutout Swimsuit & Strappy Sandals With Kids at the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen caught rays with a mermaid — AKA her daughter, Luna — in slick style while at the beach. The “Cravings” author posed with Luna, wearing a mermaid costume, while on a family trip. For the occasion, she wore a sleek cutout swimsuit by Bond Eye. The color-blocked piece featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a palette of red, purple and dark green. Layered over the swimwear were light blue R13 denim short shorts, featuring allover distressed details for added edge. Teigen finished her look with a printed headband, woven visor and delicate earrings. “caught...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Neon Green Cropped Hoodie, Cutoffs & Combat Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears is a scene in green. The “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star modeling an eye-catching garment alongside two chic shoe options. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first outfit, Spears donned a lime green cropped houndstooth hoodie from Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park “Ivy Halls” collection. The piece also included color blocking that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Print in Red and Yellow Checkerboard Outfit and Transparent Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum plays with color while wearing her latest look. The “Making the Cut” judge and host got spotted while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles, wearing a striking and fun ensemble. Outfit-wise, Klum went with a red and yellow checkerboard print outfit. The top was a button-up and cropped for a modern feel. It also had short sleeves which went well with the spring California weather....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platform Boots#Ankle Boots#Black Boots
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively's Purple Bodycon Minidress Is Straight Out of the 2000s

On Saturday night, Blake Lively attended Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party wearing a purple minidress by Sergio Hudson. The 34-year-old actress posed for pictures in the bold outfit outside of a restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The fitted dress featured a short hemline that showed off her long legs, along with thin straps and a scooped neckline that felt very 2000s.
MANHATTAN, NY
Footwear News

Kaley Cuoco Is Effortlessly Chic in Tulle Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco looked chic last night when she attended the season 2 premiere of “The Flight Attendant.” Cuoco serves as the lead in the HBO Max series, which debuted in 2020. To the premiere, held in LA, Cuoco wore a floor-length black gown from Christian Dior. Her dress featured a sparkly bodice with thick straps and a tulle overlay that fell over top of the skirt. She added simple earrings as well as a few rings to her understated glam look, and wore her blond hair down in loose waves. “The Big Bang Theory”...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Does Shades of Gray With Sleek Crisscross Sandals That Climb the Legs at Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian has a history of monochromatic style statements. And she made no departure from her beloved signature one-hue look on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., at Revolve Festival — one of the most star-studded brand activations during Coachella weekend. Arriving in shades of gray, the TV personality wore a one-sleeve “Ziggy” crop top by Rick Owens with the brand’s fall ‘2020 skirt. The pieces were apt matches with asymmetric silhouettes that showcased a bare arm and leg on one side and coverage on the other. A thigh-high slit gave way to silver sandals with...
LA QUINTA, CA
In Style

Julia Fox Wore a Super-Short Croc Corset Dress With Huge Hip Cutouts

Julia Fox replaced her teeny, tiny tops with a teeny, tiny dress — though if her personal brand is showing off plenty of skin, she's still hitting that mark. For her latest outing (which took place in Paris this time around), Fox skipped out on DIY clothes for a super-short croc-embossed black corset dress by Seks LLC that laced down the back and had a statement-making chunky silver zipper in the front. The Daily Mail published photos of the outfit, which included the accessory du jour, opera gloves, and a coordinating Balenciaga Hourglass bag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Behati Prinsloo Puts Grunge Twist on Lingerie-Inspo in Lace Slip Dress With Dr. Martens at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Behati Prinsloo was one of many of Victoria’s Secret’s former models to attend Coachella 2022. Prinsloo arrived at Rachel Zoe and Express’ ZOEasis in the Desert party on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif. The model wore a simple black slip dress with lacy accents. The dress was strappy and simple, made out of a billowy material that allowed for plenty of movement during the revelry. The black slip had a pointed skirt hemmed...
LA QUINTA, CA
Footwear News

Hunter Schafer Goes Dark in Smocked Minidress and Glossy Boots at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hunter Schafer gave her grunge style a soft update on the For Your Consideration red carpet, promoting “Euphoria” for Emmy Awards consideration in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The “Euphoria” star joined her co-stars for the occasion, wearing a Maison Margiela minidress. The black number featured a high neckline with ruffled smock detailing, as well as rounded balloon-like sleeves that covered her hands. Finishing the piece was a lightly distressed hemline, as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022. Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff...
LA QUINTA, CA
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Nods the ’90s in Distressed Jeans With Bejeweled Flats for Baby2Baby

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldana channels ‘90s minimalism for her latest appearance. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star attended Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day distribution event in Los Angeles yesterday, where they provided formula, diapers, hygiene items, clothing, groceries and more for low-income families that Baby2Baby serves. Some of the other celebs there included Jenna Dewan, Behati Prinsloo and Desi Perkins. Saldana went with a black cardigan that had puffy sleeves and featured a plunging neckline for modern detailing....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy