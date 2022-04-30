Olivia Rodrigo Channels the ’90s in a Printed Knit Sweater, Plaid Miniskirt and Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to mastering the vintage ‘90s-inspired grunge aesthetic, Olivia Rodrigo always does it in her own way. The singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her “dolling” with her friend alongside a colorful look.

For the outfit, Rodrigo donned a blue sweater that had an eye-catching graphic of a face placed on the front of it. The garment had pink and purple striped cuffs, hemline and neckline that added a fun pop of color to the piece. Underneath, she wore a white blouse that had a structured collar that peeked out from under the sweater and added a tidy finish to her ensemble. Finally, she threw on a multicolored pleated miniskirt that cemented her schoolgirl vibe.

Plaid patterns first emerged in Scotland in the 1700s with distinct colors and weaves associated with different families and clans. Plaid was imported to the U.S. in the 1800s, finding a footing with outdoorsmen and lumber workers. Though the pattern was popular among outdoorsmen for decades upon decades, it became an unexpected mainstay of grunge and punk fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, a plaid flannel shirt is still a modern closet favorite.

Accessories-wise, Rodrigo went with a pair of beaded candy-themed dangling earrings paired with a hot pink paper tiara for a whimsical touch.

Rodrigo finished off her appearance with a pair of her favorite shoe styles: platform boots . The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and came up to her calf.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, she tends to prefer modern and trendy silhouettes. For example, she wore a ‘90s grunge-inspired attire consisting of double-crop tops, a camouflage miniskirt and 7-inch platform boots. Also, she recently wore a black cropped tank top teamed with mauve corduroy pants and lug sole combat boots by Dr. Martens while out in New York City.

In 2021, Rodrigo collaborated with Casetify on a line of stylish phone cases created with her fun flair.

