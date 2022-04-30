ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Broncos Draft Pitt CB Damarri Mathis

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pitt cornerback is headed to the Denver Broncos.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers cornerback Damarri Mathis is headed to the Denver Broncos, being selected 115th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mathis was the Broncos fourth-round selection, joining Patrick Surtain in a group of young, high-potential cornerbacks in Denver. He becomes the second Pitt player drafted this spring, following quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Mathis finished his four-year career at Pitt with 86 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass deflections.

