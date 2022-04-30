ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hope Solo entering in-person rehab following arrest

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sr8IM_0fPCLSsy00

Soccer star Hope Solo is entering rehab for alcoholism.

The former US women’s soccer star announced on Friday via social media that she has asked the National Soccer Hall of Fame to postpone their ceremony where she was set to be inducted.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” the former athlete wrote. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol.

“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

Last March, Solo, 40 was found allegedly passed out for more than an hour behind the wheel of a car with her 2-year-old twins in the backseat. She was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wP1We_0fPCLSsy00
Solo was a member of the U.S. women’s soccer team for 16 years.
FilmMagic

After the arrest, she shared a message on Instagram.

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” Solo wrote adding that she will be able to share more about the circumstances surrounding the arrest “in due time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yt6h_0fPCLSsy00
Solo was allegedly found passed out in a car with her twins.
hopesolo/Instagram

“In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property,” she said. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrOKA_0fPCLSsy00
Solo is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.
AFP via Getty Images

Solo was the goalkeeper for the United States women’s national soccer team from 2000 to 2016 and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Comments / 41

Jack
3d ago

I always liked her tough personality even though she's out of control at times. I wish her the best.

Reply
10
jbeam
1d ago

Out of control her whole life, not surprised she still is. Arrogance and pride paved the way let’s see if humility and sorrow will take their place. Hope they do.

Reply
2
Glynis Gilliland
3d ago

Get the help you need!! Best wishes for your sobriety 🙏

Reply
10
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Golf Star Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson sat out of the 2022 Masters, as the PGA Tour star was still away following his controversial comments on the upcoming Saudi League tour. However, the longtime PGA Tour star plans on returning to the course soon. Mickelson has officially filed to play in the PGA Championship and...
GOLF
Page Six

Cheryl Ladd claims she was chased around a desk by a male exec in Hollywood

Cheryl Ladd recalls a #MeToo moment that allegedly happened early in her career when she moved to Los Angeles from South Dakota. “I was about 19 and I did get chased around one desk,” the actress recalled in an exclusive interview with Page Six. “I literally ran around the desk and out the door.” Ladd, now 70, joked that she must have “put out a vibe” that she wasn’t somebody to “mess with,” adding, “So, don’t bother.” Back in the early ’70s, Ladd appeared in a host of TV shows like “The Partridge Family” and “Happy Days.” She then became an overnight star in 1977...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
FitnessVolt.com

Jessica Buettner Smokes 468.5lbs Squat Then Follows it Up With 4 Reps of 405lbs Paused Squat

The 2021 IPF World Champion Jessica Buettner has set some massive goals for this season, and judging by her recent training sessions, she is on track to fulfill them. On April 7th, 2022, Jessica shared some impressive lifts from the gym on her Instagram account. She posted a 212.5 kg (468.5 lbs) squat single and performed four 183 kg (405 lbs) paused squats after.
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Alcohol#The Hall Of Fame#Filmmagic
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna 'Crying Nonstop' As She Cancels Baby Shower Following A$AP Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says the very pregnant Rihanna has been extremely emotional in the wake of the incident. The couple was supposedly expected to hold a baby shower on Wednesday night (April 20) but was canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
FitnessVolt.com

Video: Mike Tyson Blasts A Man With Forceful Punches On A Plane, Reacts To Incident

It is reported that the former boxing heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, has fiercely beaten up a passenger on his flight from San Francisco to Florida. Mike had a troublesome past and made it a well-known fact that he is someone you might not want to provoke. Despite becoming more mellow as he gets older, Tyson can still get angry. As per TMZ, Mike punched a passenger in the face on a plane after he bothered him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy