Hasbro conducting vote for Monopoly fans to bring back retired token

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — This is not just a token vote.

Fans of the venerable board game Monopoly will have the opportunity to bring back one of six of the game’s retired tokens. In a news release, Hasbro announced Thursday that fans can vote to bring back its thimble, money bag, wheelbarrow, iron, boot or horse and rider.

Online voting began Thursday and will continue for three weeks, Hasbro said in its release. The company will announce the winner of the throwback contest.

In 2017, fans voted to retire the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot, WFTV reported. Those tokens were replaced with the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky, according to the television station.

The new token will be updated in a refreshed version of Monopoly that will hit stores in the fall nationally and next spring internationally, Hasbro said in its release.

“We know that fans across the globe have been missing the tokens of their childhood, and now is the chance to take a trip down memory lane and bring one back,” Adam Biehl, senior vice president and general manager for Hasbro Gaming, said in a statement. “We’re so thrilled to give fans the opportunity once again to change the global best-selling board game through the Monopoly throwback token vote -- but which iconic token will emerge victorious, and which current token will go into retirement?”

In March 2021, Hasbro announced that it was changing all 16 of Monopoly’s “Community Chest” cards to remove references to beauty contests, stock sales, life insurance policies and holiday cash. The company noted in a news release that the game was “long overdue for a refresh.”

Monopoly was first marketed by Parker Brothers in 1935. The street names on the original game board were patterned after roads in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hasbro bought Parker Brothers in 1991.

