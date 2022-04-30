Three injured, two hospitalized in porch collapse at Mifflin Street home

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews are responding after a porch collapsed Saturday.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the collapse was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mifflin Street.

Three people were injured in the collapse and two people were hospitalized, Madison police said. Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not know the cause of the collapse.

Madison Police officials said an investigation into the collapse is ongoing. Officials said people had gathered at homes in the area for a block party that is not a city-sanctioned event.

Speaking to reporters, Madison Fire Division Chief Paul Ripp said the city’s heavy urban rescue team was called in to help fortify the building where the collapse occurred.

“This is just a temporary answer to the collapse itself,” Ripp said. “Eventually there will be a contractor brought in and assess it and make sure that it’s safe to actually occupy the house.”

Ripp said the porch was likely overloaded but did not know the condition of the porch prior to people standing on it.

“This has happened before,” Ripp said. “From year to year we’ll have a collapse of a porch having being overloaded with too many folks on it.”

UW students who witnessed the event said it was shocking.

“Everyone just kind of stood still for about ten seconds,” junior Morgan Bette said. “We saw a lot of people laying on the ground on the stairs, a lot of people were crying around, had blood.”

Other students said the quick reaction of those nearby prevented the incident from becoming worse.

“As soon as the people were falling off and people noticed it the cops all ran over,” junior Olivia Broderick said. “Everyone got out of the way and everyone was just trying to make sure the people on the ground were ok.”

Broderick said police and other first responders handled the situation professionally, and that everyone involved stepped up to make sure people were ok.

