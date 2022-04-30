ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Allison Williams Puts a Runway-Worthy Spin on Preppy Style in Ombré Feathered Skirt & Towering Platforms at CinemaCon

By Katie Dupere
 3 days ago

Noted for her uber-chic fashion-forward style, Allison Williams knows how to dress for a special appearance — and when to kick things up a notch. The 34-year-old actress recently stepped out at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday to promote the upcoming sci-fi thriller “M3GAN.” For the notable industry event, Williams decided to take a style risk, putting a runway spin on her usual preppy style.

For her time on stage at CinemaCon, the “Girls” and “Get Out” actress wore a heavy-weight black blouse with voluminous sleeves and a high boatneck neckline. She paired the attention-grabbing top with a red-to-black ombré feathered skirt that hit mid-calf. The two statement pieces were by the brand Aliette, which is known for exaggerated silhouettes and straight-off-the-runway fashion.

To add a classic feel to the bold look, Williams paired the blouse and skirt with elegant T-strap black stiletto heels , pulling her hair back into an elegant swept updo. The shoes featured a thick platform . The star kept her makeup quite minimal for the occasion, as well as keeping her accessories muted. To accompany the look, Williams only wore small hoop earrings, a few statement gold rings.

At the industry convention, Williams spoke about the upcoming release of “M3GAN,” which is slated to hit theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Notably, CinemaCon marked Williams’ first public appearance since becoming a mom this past winter. The actress and her boyfriend Alexander Dreymon had a baby boy named Arlo some months ago, a fact which was only just announced earlier this week.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

