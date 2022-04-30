ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft: Michael Clemons selected 117th overall by the New York Jets

By Joey Ickes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSP9l_0fPCJEqS00

The third Aggie has been selected in the 2022 NFL draft, as the New York Jets, with head coach Robert Saleh and his amazing track record with defensive linemen, have selected Texas A&M defensive end Michael Clemons with the 117th overall pick in the 4th round.

Clemons’ best trait is his length and his motor, which Saleh will be able to use well lined up in wide techniques rushing the passer.  Clemons is part of a massive draft haul for the Jets, joining three first round picks, including fellow pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Clemons should have a chance to play a role immediately and develop into a starter down the line.

At 6’5″ 263 pounds, Clemons has traits that the NFL loves, and that’s reflected in this draft slot. Congratulations to Michael and his family.

