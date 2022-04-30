ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Seven Georgia hotels now ranked as some of the best in the world

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AU6V_0fPCI55n00
Front of the St. Regis Hotel Atlanta (linkedin.com/pulse/aaron-vs-cars-aaron-paxton-arnold)

GEORGIA — A new ranking from Forbes Travel Guide lists seven Georgia hotels among the world’s most outstanding establishments.

The publication released its 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hotels in Georgia that made the list include four in Atlanta, two in Sea Island, and one at Lake Oconee.

Forbes lists Lowes Atlanta Hotel as Recommended. The publication gives the The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, The St. Regis Atlanta, and The Ritz-Carlton Lake Oconee four-stars.

The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club and The Cloister also in Sea Island are the only 5-star recipients in Georgia on the list.

Forbes Travel Guide recognized a total of 1,830 hotels, restaurants, or spas.

The rankings include just 323 Five-Star hotels, 558 Four-Star properties and 401 Recommended hotels.

Only four Georgia restaurants made the list. You can find those rankings here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Forbes says their professional inspectors travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 objective standards. Their rating system emphasizes service, according to their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Forbes Travel Guide#Spas#Wsb Tv News
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia moving to flat tax rate | What this means for your money

ATLANTA — Lower taxes are coming to Georgia, and one expert said once the state’s income tax rate begins to drop, it will be difficult for Georgia to raise them again. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that puts the wheels in motion to move Georgia to a "flat" state income tax. The bill calls for the flat rate to drop beginning in 2024 and continue to drop to 4.99% in 2029.
GEORGIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
cruisehive.com

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Florida for Season in Europe

After sailing a short series of voyages in the United States, the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, has set off on her inaugural transatlantic crossing with guests. The ship sailed from Port Everglades yesterday, April 20, and will now spend eight days at sea to her first port of call in Europe, Malaga.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
141K+
Followers
102K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy