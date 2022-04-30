Power mostly restored for Lansing BWL customers

UPDATE – Power is back on for all affected customers after an outage left thousands in the dark in around south and west Lansing Saturday afternoon.

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said routine testing was being done at the Ericker Station Substation when the outage started. He said crews were sent over to the facility to help restore power.

The outage even kept Lansing police busy directing traffic where stoplights weren’t working.

Peffley said the tests are a routine part of the company’s work, but he hopes to avoid other outages in the future.

“We do routine testing at all of our substations, we have a couple of dozen substations around town and we do testing to make sure they will work during an emergency and perform like they are supposed to,” he said. “We do apologize for the inconvenience, the testing is necessary. We’ll get to the root cause of why this affected our customers and hope to do better in the future.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light had a widespread outage Saturday that at one time showed as many as 29,000 people without power.

The organization is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss what went wrong.

So far, about 19,000 BWL customers have had their power restored as of 1:40 p.m.

The outage happened after routine testing caused equipment to trip offline around 12 p.m.

The outages were mostly clustered in the south side of Lansing.

6 News received numerous calls from viewers reporting that they were without power.

