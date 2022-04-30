ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Avon Lake power plant sold

By Heather Chapin
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky-based company purchased the defunct Avon Lake Power Generating Station and intends to rehabilitate the property. The 91-year-old iconic building was purchased April 4, according to Brad Mercer, of Charah Solutions, the purchasing company. The transaction was in the works for nearly a year between GenOn, which formerly...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

No cash, no masks: Kennywood, Cedar Point, other amusement parks hope for busy season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The amusement park season is officially under way in Ohio, and for the first time in three years, the pandemic is not expected to dominate operations. Regional amusement parks – including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, and Kennywood, Waldameer and Idlewild in Pennsylvania – are hoping for a robust season in 2022, thanks to pent-up travel demand and a renewed interest in nearby destinations due to high gas prices.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the worst commutes in Ohio

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Avon Lake, OH
Industry
Avon Lake, OH
Business
City
Avon Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Cuyahoga; Erie; Huron; Lorain; Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Southwestern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Ashland County in north central Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 649 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Northern Milan to near Norwalk to near Willard, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Sandusky, Norwalk, Vermilion, Western Vermilion, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Rittman, Wellington, Lodi, New London and Creston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Project Healing Waters fly fishing ‘saves lives,’ Northeast Ohio program lead says

Through the process of fly fishing and related actives, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. dedicates physical and emotional rehabilitation toward disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. Since its inception in 2005, Project Healing Waters has expanded nationwide, establishing its program in Department of Defense hospitals, Warrior Transition...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
Morning Journal

Morning Journal Baseball Top of the Crop for May 3

4: (6) Elyria Catholic (10-5) 6: (8) North Ridgeville (10-5) Watchlist: Wellington (7-5) Amherst (9-9), Brookside (5-7), Open Door (6-5) Crop comments: What a doozy of a week for the Crop! Between Westlake and Avon, it was hard to choose a new No. 1. But Larry Mosely’s Demons earned the nod with a high-octane offense and solid pitching staff bulldozing through the GLC. Avon could have easily been the top choice with nine straight wins, but their two losses earlier in the campaign to Elyria keep them at No. 2 for now. … Elyria and Columbia have stumbled into a bit of turbulence, though both put up fights in the face of adversity. Columbia’s Cody Davis left the April 30 game against Keystone with an injury on a first base collision. Fortunately, he’ll just need to rest before returning to action, a lucky break for Dan Durante’s Raiders. … Bruce Licisky’s Elyria Catholic Panthers have quietly continued to climb the Crop rankings after a 2-3 start, with Nick Thoman one of the reasons for their success, thrashing opposing pitchers at the top of the EC lineup. … North Ridgeville, Firelands and Lorain each moved up two spots while Avon Lake fell two spots to No. 9. … Keystone hops into the 10th spot after beating Columbia and taking down Wellington, with the latter opponent being the tiebreaker for the final spot in the Crop. Wellington falls to the watch list despite a .500 week, joining Amherst, Brookside and Open Door.
ELYRIA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Metroparks to host native plant sale

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is holding a native plant sale ahead of Mother’s Day and the start of Northeast Ohio’s lush, growing season. Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Beth Whitely spoke to FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday about the benefits of adding native plants to a home’s landscape. Whitely says native plants […]
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy