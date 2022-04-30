Actress Jossara Jinaro, who portrayed roles in "ER" and "Judging Amy," has died, according to a post on her Facebook page. She was 48.

The Wednesday post , attributed to Jinaro's husband Matt Bogado, announced her death and included a family photo. He wrote that the actress died that day following a battle with cancer.

"Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn't take no for an answer," he wrote. "Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever."

Jinaro began her TV acting career in 1998 with the series "Reyes and Rey" and had acting jobs over the course of more than two decades, with her recent project being "Nancy Hernandez & The Black Widows" in 2021, according to IMDb.

Passages 2022: Those we’ve lost through the year

In the early 2000s the actress appeared on several popular TV shows including CBS' "Judging Amy" in which she played the role of Courtney Messina for several episodes. In 2005 she was cast on NBC's "ER," playing the role of nurse Andrea Clemente for one episode and the next year she appeared on CBS' "Without a Trace."

"She blessed everyone she came in contact with, and I will forever remember her talent, beauty, kindness, and generosity," actor Jake O'Flaherty wrote on the Facebook post.

Jinaro is survived by her husband, Matt, and their two sons Liam and Emrys.

"Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way," her husband added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Actress Jossara Jinaro, who appeared on 'Judging Amy' and 'ER,' dies at 48 after cancer battle