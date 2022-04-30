ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings Day 3 Draft Tracker: Vikings trade up, select Missouri cornerback

By Chris Schad
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRyO2_0fPCHUnG00

The Vikings made a deal with the Browns to get another cornerback.

The Minnesota Vikings are active to open the third day of the NFL Draft, making a pair of trades in the fourth round.

The Vikings acquired the 118th overall pick for picks No. 156 (fifth round) and a 2023 fourth-round pick. With that selection, the Vikings took Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans.

Evans made 29 tackles (one for loss) and had seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception during his senior year at Missouri. At 6-foot-2 and 197, Evans is one of the larger corners in this year's draft and recorded a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.57.

Moments later, the Vikings traded back from pick No. 122, sending it along with pick No. 250 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for picks No. 126 and 227. When the Vikings were on the clock for pick No. 126, they traded down with the Raiders again for picks No. 165 and 169.

The Vikings finally went back on the clock with the 165th overall pick, where they took Minnesota Gophers edge rusher Esezi Otomewo.

Otemewo fits the mold of what the Vikings have done in the past with their late-round picks. The 23-year-old didn't have much production with the Gophers, with just three sacks in his senior season but his tools and frame could help him become a pass-rushing specialist.

Several picks later, the Vikings selected North Carolina running back Ty Chandler with the 169th overall pick. A burner with a 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash, Chandler led the Tar Heels with 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

He also racked up 3,245 all-purpose yards during four seasons at Tennessee and is a suitable pass catcher with 73 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns during his collegiate career.

In the sixth round, the Vikings selected Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe with the 184th overall pick and Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor with the 191st pick.

Lowe is 6-foot-4, 314 pounds and a two-time Big Ten Honorable Mention. He allowed just 12 pressures in 12 games for the Illini last season and his 80.3 run-blocking grade ranked 43rd among qualifying offensive tackles according to PFF.

Nailor caught 37 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Spartans. At 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, he posted a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-8 inch broad jump, making him an explosive prospect.

The Vikings wrapped up their draft by taking South Carolina tight end Nick Muse with the 227th overall pick. Muse began his career at William & Mary catching 30 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown in his sophomore season. He transferred to South Carolina the following year but tore his ACL.

Muse has limited production over the past two seasons (647 yards, 3 TD) but posted an 8.79 RAS during testing.

Vikings selections in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 32: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Round 2, Pick 42: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Round 2, Pick 59: OG Ed Ingram, LSU

Round 3, Pick 66: LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Round 4, Pick 118: CB Akayleb Davis, Missouri

Round 5, Pick 165: EDGE Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

Round 5, Pick 169: RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

Round 6, Pick 184: OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois

Round 6, Pick 191: WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Round 7, Pick 227: TE Nick Muse, South Carolina

