Everything We Know About ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Filming, Premiere, More

Not dead for much longer. Filming has wrapped on the third and final season of Netflix's hit show Dead to Me , with new episodes slated to premiere in late 2022.

"And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3!" creator and showrunner Liz Feldman wrote via Twitter in April 2022, along with a photo of a director's chair on the beach. "Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. F--king. S--t. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you. ♥️"

The dark comedy, which premiered in May 2019, centers on Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini), two grieving women who form a close bond in therapy. However, one of the women isn't exactly who she claims to be and as they grow closer, their secrets begin to unravel, and the bodies begin to pile up .

"I always had the sense that I wanted this show to be a relatively short-running one," Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020, one month after Netflix announced Dead to Me 's renewal . "Halfway through shooting season two, an idea came to me that felt very true to the show — and I realized that it could be a really great way to end it. ... Sometimes I think I’m making a mistake, letting go of this incredible alchemy we have with Christina and Linda, but it just feels right to me that this is how we should close out the story."

Applegate echoed those sentiments on Twitter around that time. "I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so," Applegate wrote in July 2020.

Production on season 3 was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic . While the cast and crew were reportedly set to head back to set in May 2021, the season was delayed once more after the Married ... With Children alum revealed three months later that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis .

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote via Twitter in August 2021. " It’s been a strange journey . But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it."

She continued: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

