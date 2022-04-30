ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hershey’s Kiss as Official PA State Candy? Lobbying Kids Close to Tasty Victory

By Marley Parish
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0KcY_0fPCHHZ300

W hat started as a classroom project to learn about the legislative process is making its way through the Republican-controlled General Assembly, with a Senate committee advancing a proposal to declare the Hershey’s Kiss Pennsylvania’s official candy.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

The 11-member Senate State Government Committee voted 10-1 to send a bill authored by Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery, to the full chamber for consideration. The three-page bill touts the Hershey Company ’s Pennsylvania roots and the candy’s distinctive shape.

“It’s evident that Hershey Kisses have a deep influence on the story of the commonwealth,” Collett said. “That’s why it’s only fitting that this sweet treat becomes our official state candy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qDtG_0fPCHHZ300
A group of high school students from Bucks County, who lobbied lawmakers to designate the Hershey’s Kiss as the state’s official candy, stand during a Senate State Government Committee hearing on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Screenshot via Pennsylvania Capital-Star)

Collett’s proposal is a companion to legislation introduced last year by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Dauphin, after a lobbying push from a group of Bucks County students who started the project in middle school. The group has since moved on to high school but attended the committee meeting to watch Wednesday’s vote.

“They are the true crafters and champions of this legislation,” Collett said, outlining their research and lobbying efforts. “It’s heartwarming and inspiring to see young Pennsylvanians actively participating in our legislative process, especially at a time when we need civics education more than ever.”

Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, was the only lawmaker on the panel to oppose the bill, saying that he represents three chocolatiers and wants to continue discussions on what Pennsylvania’s official candy should be.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, supported Collet’s proposal, and she advocated for the York Peppermint Pattie as a runner-up.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in PhillyBite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Hershey, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Collett
WBRE

Top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News and World Report

(WHTM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The 74

Betsy DeVos Reemerges Promoting Voucher-like System For Michigan Schools

Michigan’s years-long debate over private school choice is heating up again this year. And experts say that backers of a voucher-like system, led by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, may have at last found the means to direct public funds to private schools. More than two decades after Michigan voters resoundingly rejected vouchers at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Food Drink#Republican#General Assembly#Kiss Pennsylvania#The Hershey Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The 74

Embracing the ‘Tough Conversation’: Teacher of the Year Finalists Speak Out On ‘Divisive’ History, Students’ Mental Health and Why Educators Are Not Superheroes

April 19 Update: The Council of Chief State School Officers named Kurt Russell the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. About 40 students at Oberlin Senior High School won’t be taking courses on Black history, race and gender oppression this fall — not because they’ve been canceled due to conservative opposition, but because Kurt Russell […]
SCIENCE
The 74

More Than 1,500 Books Have Been Banned in Public Schools, and a U.S. House Panel Asks Why

A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on April 7 examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, books […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

Charter Supporters Push Back Against Federal Proposal That Could Limit Growth

Social Justice School, located in a diverse northeast Washington neighborhood, opened in August 2020. Founder Myron Long’s vision for the charter school is to prepare students for both good jobs and community activism. But first his staff had to respond to the “pandemic’s aftershocks,” including student learning gaps and parents’ loss of work. Now with […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy