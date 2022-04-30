ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The water supply for Las Vegas has marked a milestone, with a water intake breaking the surface of drought-depleted Lake Mead and the activation of a new pumping facility to draw water from deeper in the crucial Colorado River reservoir.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority released photos this week of the uppermost intake visible at the lake behind Hoover Dam.

The agency says a deeper intake completed in 2020 that's called the third straw continues to let Las Vegas pump water from its primary supply while the lake level continues to decline.

The moves come as several states relying on the Colorado River take new steps to conserve water amid ongoing drought and climate change.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

