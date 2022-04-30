ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Police make arrest while investigating two Little Rock homicides

By Cayla Christian
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Update:. Little Rock police make an arrest in a homicide that happened on South Schiller overnight. Yahchanan Makavelli, 52, of Little Rock is charged...

katv.com

Comments / 0

KFVS12

Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators say the man who turned a gun on himself following a high-speed chase Monday night through Paragould was accused in a Fulton County murder. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 412 (West Kingshighway) near the Goodwill and Aldi stores. On Tuesday morning, Fulton...
PARAGOULD, AR
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Officers investigating suicide near River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

