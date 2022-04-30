Police make arrest while investigating two Little Rock homicides

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators say the man who turned a gun on himself following a high-speed chase Monday night through Paragould was accused in a Fulton County murder. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 412 (West Kingshighway) near the Goodwill and Aldi stores. On Tuesday morning, Fulton...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday. Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, an officer of the Monroe City Courts was doing security at the front desk of the City Court on the 600 block of Calypso Street. The officer came in contact with 20-year-old Keziah Dixon and another individual. According to authorities, they advised Dixon that she could […]
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM, authorities made contact with 32-year-old John Robert Badger on the 100 block of Pecan Lake Estates Road in regards to a disturbance. Badger was being evicted from the property, but refused to leave. According to Badger, the only way he was leaving is […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
