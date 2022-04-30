In Her Own Words: Justice of the Peace Candidate Stacye Speck

SAN ANGELO – The candidates running for office in the May 24 GOP Runoff election in Tom Green County were asked to answer a series of questions posed by San Angelo LIVE! readers.

The questions were submitted to San Angelo LIVE! and were condensed into 12 questions. Those 12 questions were then sent to the candidates.

The answers to those questions are being published as a tool to help voters decide who they want to vote for. The Runoff election is May 24, 2022 with early voting running from May 16 to May 20.

Stacye Speck is a candidate for Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3.

Here are the answers to the 12 questions from Speck in her own words.

1. Would you consider holding court hearings in the evenings or on weekends?

If allowed, yes. I do know that evening and weekend and court hearings could benefit citizens of Precinct 3 however, Texas law grants the power of time and place of holding Justice Court to the Commissioner's Court. If the Commissioner's Court were to allow hearings during evenings and weekends, I would be willing to accommodate the citizens who need hearings during those dates and times.

2. Would you decrease office staff to keep from raising property taxes?

Not at this time. The JP3 Office has three office staff and is at the minimum number to adequately conduct business of the court and serve the public. As of this time, I do not believe reducing office staff is beneficial to the citizens of Precinct 3.

3. Is there anything that would prevent you from responding to a scene in the middle of the night to pronounce a person deceased?

No. Currently I am on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year as the Patrol Lieutenant with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. Unfortunately, in my profession, I am used to the late night phone calls.

4. Would you consider holding hearings in Grape Creek?

I would certainly like for the Commissioner's Court to consider authorizing holding hearings in Grape Creek, if the citizens feel it would be worth the expense and effort to hold hearings there. Per Texas Law, only the Commissioner's Court can set the time and place for the Justice Court. The only exception is during certain disasters. If one of those specific disasters occurs, the presiding judge for the administrative region for our County may designate court proceedings at an alternative location.

5. Do you have any experience dealing with mentally ill individuals?

Yes, I do. I have over 22 years dealing with mentally ill individuals along with having a mental health peace officer certification. I have also had numerous years of crisis intervention training through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement which is the licensing agency for Texas Peace Officers.

6. Do you believe that parents should be held liable for truancy issues?

Judges do not write the law, but they do enforce the law and I would enforce the law on those that negligent. With that said, each situation is unique, not every story is the same and not every parent is guilty. I believe it is important for all children to go to school and get an education, whether it be public school, private school or home school. Currently, Texas has a law called Parent Contributing to Nonattendance. This law makes it a criminal offense if the parent with criminal negligence fails to require the child to attend school. Here is where my law enforcement background will help assist me as a JP. I would look at all information gathered and enforce the law on the parents who are criminally negligent.

7. What is your approach to landlord/tenant issues?

As a Justice of the Peace, I will be fair, open minded and listen to all sides. It is important for both parties to be responsible for leases contracts and agreements they sign. As JP, I will follow and enforce the law according to the property code.

8. Can you describe the magistrate process and do you have any plans to streamline it?

The magistrate process begins when a person is taken into custody by a law enforcement agency. The person is required to be magistrated within 48 hours. During this process the magistrate will tell the arrestee the charges against them and their Miranda rights. The arrestee will be told they have the right to an examining trial. They are also told they have the right to counsel even if they cannot afford counsel along with the steps to request appointment of counsel. The magistrate will then set bail if bail is required. At this time, the current JPs do an amazing job with this by holding arraignments in person and by video conferencing. The continued use of advancing technology is the best way to continue to streamline this process.

9. Would you advocate for courthouse security for your courtroom?

Not at this time. Currently in the JP3 courtroom, the Constable of Precinct 3 and his Deputy Constable provide courtroom security so I see no need for additional security at this time.

10. Do you have any specific plans to cut spending in the J.P. office?

Not this year. The budget at the JP3 Office is pretty much a set budget. Budgets are done annually and revised before going to the Commissioner's Court. This budget consists primarily of the elected judge, 3 office staff, training that is required by State Law and office supplies. Looking at the budget from the outside, I do not see any areas that can be cut however, I do believe in fiscal responsibility.

11. Would you consider a plan to use video call technology like Zoom for some court hearings to reduce costs?

Absolutely. I want to utilize advancing technology to make it easier for the citizens, the court and the staff of JP3.

12. What is your view of bail reform and other specific measures to reduce jail population?

I regret the reason Senate Bill 6 "Damon Allen Act" was created but, I am and have always been for higher bonds for repeat offenders. I am also for the higher bonds on the violent offenders to keep them off the streets. This act will require magistrates to run criminal histories on individuals during arraignment. There will be many things that will come into effect because of this new law that will protect all citizens in the State of Texas. As with all new laws, we will experience some challenges but in the end it will be beneficial for all.

Name Stacye Speck Announces Candidacy For Tom Green County JP3 Copyright LIVE! Photo/Manny Diaz