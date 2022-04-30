ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Championship roundup: Philip Billing double keeps Bournemouth on track

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhsHN_0fPCGRgM00
Philip Billing leaps to celebrate his second in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win at Blackburn.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both recorded resounding victories to tee up their second versus third meeting at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, as the race for automatic promotion and play-off places goes the distance.

Dominic Solanke’s 30th goal of the season and two emphatic finishes from Philip Billing gave Bournemouth a dominant 3-0 win at Blackburn to keep them in the driving seat for second place. The result extinguished Blackburn’s faint play-off hopes, with the damage done in a run of 16 games that yielded 13 points, taking them from second to ninth.

“It was definitely a high-pressure game,” said the Bournemouth manager, Scott Parker. “I think first and foremost, the result was key. Performance really is secondary at this point of the season. We got a result and also a performance really. I thought the team executed everything we asked of them.”

Sam Surridge, meanwhile, struck a fine hat-trick to help Forest keep up the pressure with a thumping 5-1 win over Swansea. The striker has now scored seven Championship goals since his £2.2m signing from Stoke in January, but few will have been more precious than the three that helped Steve Cooper secure a vital win over his former club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06822X_0fPCGRgM00
Sam Surridge after giving Forest a 2-1 lead. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

A Cyrus Christie own goal was cancelled out by Michael Obafemi to leave it 1-1 at half-time, but Surridge’s second-half treble – and a late goal from substitute Alex Mighten – ensured Forest will head to Bournemouth still trailing Scott Parker’s side by just three points.

“It was obviously a brilliant win. I am very grateful to the players for sticking to the game plan,” said the Forest manager, Steve Cooper. “We were very happy for Swansea to have the ball, because that is what they do. But they also concede a lot of chances and give away a lot of goals. It should have been 5-1 at half-time, with the chances we created. I don’t say that with any disrespect.”

Huddersfield, who have just one game remaining, guaranteed a top-four finish with an entertaining 2-1 win at Coventry. Harry Toffolo scored his fourth in six games on the stroke of half-time to put the Terriers ahead, and Tino Anjorin then made the game safe with a composed penalty 11 minutes from time. Viktor Gyokeres pulled back a consolation goal in stoppage time.

A double from Matt Crooks helped Middlesbrough keep their play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 win against Stoke. Lewis Baker scored a first-half own goal and Crooks struck in each half before Nick Powell scored a late consolation for the Potters. Boro remain seventh and now need to win their final game at Preston to have any chance of catching Luton or Sheffield United in the top six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiIYQ_0fPCGRgM00
Matt Crooks after his first goal. Photograph: Varley Picture Agency/Rex

Millwall also still have a slim chance ahead of the final weekend, with a 3-0 thrashing of already-relegated Peterborough leaving them a point behind Middlesbrough, and three off Sheffield United in sixth. Benik Afobe, George Saville and a Josh Knight own goal sealed the points.

West Brom’s disappointing season at least moved towards its close on a positive note with a 1-0 victory at lowly Reading. Steve Bruce’s side secured the win in the 78th minute when leading scorer Karlan Grant pounced after a quick break.

Bristol City’s three-pronged attack tore Hull apart in a thumping 5-0 victory at Ashton Gate. By the 35th minute, Andreas Weimann, Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin had all found the back of the net, with Weimann and Martin adding further goals in the second half.

Quick Guide

League Two: Exeter on top, Rovers leave it late

Show

Preston responded to last Monday’s loss at Blackburn as they swept aside relegated Barnsley 3-1. Barnsley took the lead in the 17th minute through Aiden Marsh but Preston hit back with a Daniel Johnson double and a third from Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Derby put on a show for their travelling fans as they beat Blackpool 2-0 at Bloomfield Road. More than 4,000 County fans made the trip for the club’s final away game of the Championship season. The Rams took the lead through Michael Ebiowei’s strike 15 minutes from time and then doubled their advantage through an Eiran Cashin header.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Former Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge’s blunder earned his old club a 1-1 home draw with Birmingham. Etheridge grabbed Bluebirds substitute Max Watters around his waist to concede an 82nd-minute penalty that was then converted by Will Vaulks to cancel out Jeremie Bela’s first-half goal for the visitors.

In League One, Wigan and Rotherham were promoted to the Championship as Plymouth missed out on the playoffs. MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe will now fight for the third promotion place.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
BBC

Top Football Tweets: There were fireworks at Goodison

There were fireworks for Everton both inside and outside of Goodison this weekend. The Merseyside club pulled off a dramatic win against Chelsea to boost their hopes of Premier League survival, after fans let off fireworks outside Chelsea's hotel. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti completed a grand slam, Coventry United women survived...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Solanke
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Max Watters
Person
Harry Toffolo
Person
Karlan Grant
Person
Alex Mighten
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Philip Billing
Person
George Saville
Person
Andreas Weimann
Person
Neil Etheridge
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Nick Powell
BBC

Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss to savour promotion to Premier League

Boss Scott Parker says he will savour the feeling of Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League, achieved with a game to spare after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Forest's hopes of challenging the Cherries for second place were ended with Kieffer Moore's late winner. It means Bournemouth and Parker avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Everton's Pickford praised for world-class saves in win over Chelsea

May 2 (Reuters) - Everton's Jordan Pickford showed exactly why he is England's first-choice goalkeeper after a number of outstanding saves to earn his relegation-threatened club a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, skipper Seamus Coleman said. Everton sealed their victory thanks to forward Richarlison's goal but had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ralf Rangnick 'not completely happy' with Man Utd interim spell

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he is not "completely happy" with his time in charge and admitted he had expected to lead the club to Champions League qualification. United beat Brentford 3-0 in Rangnick's last home match in charge. The club are sixth in the Premier League and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tuesday talking point: De Bruyne looks like man on a mission

If we cast our minds back to Porto and the Champions League final last May, one picture in particular sticks in the memory. The image is of a clearly emotional and dejected Kevin de Bruyne on the Manchester City bench, after being forced off on the hour mark after a collision with Antonio Rudiger. He was sat down, nursing an icepack on his fractured eye socket. Despondent, as his side lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the biggest game of the season, the biggest of his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Guardian

One by one, Republican midterm candidates are falling into line with Trump

As Trump’s big lie of a stolen election began ricocheting across America in November 2020, Arizona’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich (pronounced “Burn-o-vich”), spoke out forcefully on national television. He told the public that Donald Trump was projected to lose the swing state, and “no facts” suggested otherwise. (At the time I thought to myself, “Good for him. Maybe more Republican attorneys general will show some spine.”)
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

260K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy