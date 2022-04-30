ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dameon Pierce drafted by Houston Texans in 2022 NFL Draft

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2rgt_0fPCECl700
Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Dameon Pierce became the third Florida Gators player taken in the 2022 NFL draft. The Houston Texans took him 107th overall in the fourth round.

Pierce became a fan favorite during his time at Florida. The Georgia native was a great pass protector, led the Gators in touchdowns, and was a quote machine.

On Senior Day Pierce provided the Gators with the highlight of the season. The senior had his helmet ripped off at the four-yard line but that didn’t stop him from getting in the end zone.

As a senior Pierce carried the ball 100 times for 571 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 19 receptions for 216 receiving yards and 3 more scores. For his career, Pierce played in 50 games. He rushed for 1,806 rushing yards on 329 carries (5.5 avg.). Pierce scored 23 rushing touchdowns, had 45 receptions for 422 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

Pierce joins former Florida Gator Jon Greenard in Houston.

NFL.com Analysis

It’s a fun afternoon of tape study watching Pierce play the game like a coiled spring ready to explode on each snap. He’s an urgent runner with twitchy downfield burst, tackle-breaking leg drive and outstanding balance through contact. He reads and reacts to block development quickly and creates additional yardage with both power and subtle shiftiness. Pierce was highly productive (16 total touchdowns) in 2021 despite an embarrassingly low usage rate by the coaching staff. He has plenty of tread left on the tires and fits into any run-blocking scheme as a quality future starter or member of a RB tandem.

Dameon Pierce Scouting report

Strengths

  • Grown-man physique.
  • Unique weight-room power feeds into springy hips/feet.
  • Averaged a touchdown every seven touches in 2021.
  • Makes defenses feel his energy and urgency.
  • No hesitation charging through the line of scrimmage.
  • Violent runner who is hard to knock off his feet.
  • Saves the run with top-flight contact balance.
  • Rare talent to create yardage in a phone booth.
  • Processes fronts quickly, making wise lane choices.
  • Able to create suddenly without slowing his feet.
  • Displayed talent to work the seam over cover linebackers.

Weaknesses

  • Just nine career games with 10 or more carries.
  • Herky-jerky runner lacking desired tempo and timing.
  • Average escape speed out of the side door.
  • Much more natural off-tackle than between the tackles.
  • A little tight with change-of-direction transitions.
  • Needs an extra step to make his downhill cut.
  • Hand usage in pass pro needs work.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
Houston, TX
Sports
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Hips#American Football#The Houston Texans#Gators#Florida Gator#Nfl Com Analysis
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Texans Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Texans appear to have helped themselves in the draft. And now, it looks like they’re adding some much-needed pass rush help via free agency. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “The Texans are signing Seahawks FA pass-rusher Rasheem Green to a 1-year deal.”. Adding, “Coming off...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Paul Finebaum hammers LSU following NFL Draft results

One of the more impressive stats to come out of the 2022 NFL Draft was Georgia, which set a record with 15 draft picks. It makes sense since the Bulldogs won the national championship last season and had the most dominant defense in the FBS. But an unexpected team had...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Rasheem Green

Edge rusher Rasheem Green has found a home for the 2022 season. Green visited several teams in recent weeks in search of a landing spot and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is signing with the Texans. Green visited Houston along with the Panthers and Ravens during his tour of NFL teams.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher locks in official visits

Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands wide receiver Rodney Gallagher has established himself as one of the country’s top pass-catchers in the 2023 class. Programs from across the country have extended offers to the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, but a select few have been at the top of his list. On Sunday, Gallagher...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Top FCS defensive standout enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Any team that’s currently looking for a linebacker to add to its roster ahead of the 2022 college football season can check the NCAA Transfer Portal, as there’s been a new addition that could help them out. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land –...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy