Dameon Pierce drafted by Houston Texans in 2022 NFL Draft

Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Dameon Pierce became the third Florida Gators player taken in the 2022 NFL draft. The Houston Texans took him 107th overall in the fourth round.

Pierce became a fan favorite during his time at Florida. The Georgia native was a great pass protector, led the Gators in touchdowns, and was a quote machine.

On Senior Day Pierce provided the Gators with the highlight of the season. The senior had his helmet ripped off at the four-yard line but that didn’t stop him from getting in the end zone.

As a senior Pierce carried the ball 100 times for 571 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 19 receptions for 216 receiving yards and 3 more scores. For his career, Pierce played in 50 games. He rushed for 1,806 rushing yards on 329 carries (5.5 avg.). Pierce scored 23 rushing touchdowns, had 45 receptions for 422 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

Pierce joins former Florida Gator Jon Greenard in Houston.

NFL.com Analysis

It’s a fun afternoon of tape study watching Pierce play the game like a coiled spring ready to explode on each snap. He’s an urgent runner with twitchy downfield burst, tackle-breaking leg drive and outstanding balance through contact. He reads and reacts to block development quickly and creates additional yardage with both power and subtle shiftiness. Pierce was highly productive (16 total touchdowns) in 2021 despite an embarrassingly low usage rate by the coaching staff. He has plenty of tread left on the tires and fits into any run-blocking scheme as a quality future starter or member of a RB tandem.

Dameon Pierce Scouting report

Strengths

Grown-man physique.

Unique weight-room power feeds into springy hips/feet.

Averaged a touchdown every seven touches in 2021.

Makes defenses feel his energy and urgency.

No hesitation charging through the line of scrimmage.

Violent runner who is hard to knock off his feet.

Saves the run with top-flight contact balance.

Rare talent to create yardage in a phone booth.

Processes fronts quickly, making wise lane choices.

Able to create suddenly without slowing his feet.

Displayed talent to work the seam over cover linebackers.

Weaknesses