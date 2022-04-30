ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Talk of Champions: Austin Anderson needs to see much more from Ole Miss baseball, even if Arkansas was a good step

By Ben Garrett about 5 hours
Austin Anderson

In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell are joined by former Ole Miss baseball captain Austin Anderson, who hasn’t been shy in his criticism of the 2022 Rebels.

Plus, Ben and Brad break down the NFL Draft from an Ole Miss perspective. Sam Williams is a Dallas Cowboy (!!!) and Matt Corral finally found a home in the Carolina Panthers. They break down the fits for both, as well as what the rest of the weekend could hold for the remaining draft-eligible Rebels.

Comments / 0

