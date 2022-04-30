ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carroll, IL

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll to reopen after two years

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Timber Lake Playhouse will open its doors back up on May 7th, after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are very excited be [sic] opening our campus on Saturday!” said Dan Danielowski, TLP Executive...

www.kwqc.com

