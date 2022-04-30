Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll to reopen after two years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ellie Bealer, owner of Mama B’s Cafe in Coal Valley, shares her story of how this coffee shop came to be. Being a stay-at-home mom for a few years, she found a passion for cooking and baking and now has translated that passion into Coal Valley’s coffee house open for breakfast and lunch! Open during the week along with Saturday’s, Mama B’s menu has everything from coffee to sweet treats to enjoy - with customers being able to have a sit-down meal or go through their drive thru and eat and/or drink on the go. Along with the food and coffee, the Cafe has a kid’s area for kids to play and eat in. Ellie also takes special orders for sweets and meals.

COAL VALLEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO