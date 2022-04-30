ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith finds pro home in 2022 NFL Draft

By Greg Pickel about 5 hours
Former Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith has been picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

Former Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith is officially a professional football player.

Smith was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick 2022 NFL Draft. The selection ends a process that saw the Mineral, Va., Louisa County product leave school early following the 2021 season.

“It was just the best opportunity for me to continue to chase my dream, and those who I love back at home can see me do that and accomplish that,” Smith said back at Penn State Pro Day.

“Also, just me being confident in my own abilities — don’t get me wrong. But that’s really the main thing. It’s more than just a game to me, it’s something I’ve been dreaming of doing since I was little.”

That dream is now a reality.

Tracing Smith’s path to the pros

Smith is a rangy, athletic linebacker who could play inside, outside, or even rush edge in the pros. He figures to start his career at the spot his new team thinks best suits his talents. But, as he showed throughout his time at Penn State, versatility is key. In other words, he could be immediately cross-trained at the next level.

Over three seasons in State College, the 2021 All-Big Ten third-team selection never redshirted. He made 81 stops in addition to five pass breakups and a forced fumble during his final season in blue and white. Collectively, he finished his Lions career with 132 tackles (19 for loss), four sacks, an interception, and one forced fumble and fumble recovery each.

An On3 Consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2019, there will likely long be a debate about whether or not Smith reached that potential at Penn State in addition to questions about if he should have returned for another season or not.

Ultimately, though, those are now in the rearview mirror. A player with freaky twitch and talent who was knocked for having issues with tackling is now locked into moving on to the next level.

Scouting report of Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith

“Overall, Smith is a long-framed, toolsy athlete with NFL starting potential, but the tape shows an uneven, unrefined player who must improve his processing and finishing skills before he earns a significant role at the next level. His best long-term position might be as an edge rusher.”

