Coveted JUCO receiver Malik Benson sets trio of official visits

By Keegan Pope about 5 hours
 3 days ago
(Courtesy of Hutchinson C.C.)

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College wide receiver Malik Benson exploded onto the national recruiting scene this spring.

Between mid-January and early March, Benson added more than 15 offers, including ones from the likes of LSU, Miami, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and Alabama. His rapid ascent made him one of the country’s biggest priorities at receiver, despite only having two years of eligibility left.

But his ability to come in and be an immediate contributor is what has teams pining for him. He has yet to officially name his top schools. Although he did name Alabama as one of his “top five” last month. Now he’s scheduled a trio of official visits, he tells On3’s Joseph Hastings.

Benson will visit LSU on June 3-5, then head to Tennessee the following weekend (June 10-12) before seeing Georgia (June 17-19). Should he take all three, Benson will still have two more visits at his disposal.

In a perfect world, Malik Benson told GatorsOnline that he would like to be committed somewhere by early fall. He is on track to become a mid-year graduate and would enroll at the school of his choosing next spring.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder put together one of the best seasons in Hutchinson history last year as a freshman. In 11 games,Benson had 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 1,229 receiving yards is a Hutch C.C. single-season record.

