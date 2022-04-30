New York Jets select Texas A&M defensive end Michael Clemons in 2022 NFL Draft

(John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After some waiting, Michael Clemons has heard his name called at the 2022 NFL Draft. New York Jets picked the Texas A&M Aggies defensive end on Saturday in the fourth round. Another top player from the SEC is off the board.

Clemons transferred into the Texas A&M program from Junior College, playing the 2021 season as a graduate student. He started in nine games, leading the team in quarterback hurries with 13. Overall, the defensive end finished with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks. Productive throughout the season for the Aggies.

After their season was over, head coach Jimbo Fisher had nothing but praise for Clemons. He said the defensive end showed a lot of leadership by coming back for another year and practicing harder than anyone on the Aggies’ roster.

“Micheal plays his heart out, he always does,” Fisher said after the game. “He puts his heart and soul into everything he does and he’s had a tremendous year.

“Him wanting to come back (for another year) and show leadership, there’s not a guy who practiced harder on every play. He loves playing ball and he’s become a heck of a football player.”

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Micheal Clemons

Before the 2022 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com scouted the new TEAM NAME defensive end. Zierlein says the style in which Clemons plays the game will not be for every team. Thanks to the limited movement (listed at 6-5, 235 pounds), the Texas A&M defensive end will have to rely on motor and strength to make it in the NFL.

“A tight-legged defensive end with NFL measurables and toughness, Clemons’ style of football won’t be a flavor that will appeal to every team. His movements are rigid and limiting at times, but his motor and play strength are qualities some teams see as building blocks for a successful career in more physically minded fronts. He needs to diversify his rush approach but his heavy hands have legitimate pro potential in opening pathways to the pocket. He has pro-ready traits, but a lack of fluidity and functional agility create a limited ceiling.”