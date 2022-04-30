Dozens of buildings leveled after powerful tornado tears through Kansas

Gage Shaw

CNN — A powerful tornado tore through the Wichita, Kansas, area Friday night, wrecking dozens of structures in the city of Andover, according to officials.

The storm began in Sedgewick County before moving to Andover in Butler County, the city’s fire chief Chad Russell said during a news conference. More than 950 buildings were in the pathway of the tornado, he said.

“We had many buildings in Andover take very tough damage,” Russell said, adding that some homes were “completely blown down.”

The recovery will take years, Russell said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been through this before,” he added, referencing the devastation caused by an F-5 tornado that struck Andover on April 26, 1991. Seventeen people died in that tornado’s destruction.

Although the damage was substantial Friday, only a handful of injuries were reported by authorities early Saturday.

Resident Alaina Adkins told CNN that she took shelter in her neighbor’s basement across the street from her apartment complex as the tornado swept by.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It just didn’t look real,” the 26-year-old said. “We stepped out of our front door, and it was coming straight to our place,” she said.

The tornado missed her home by a block, but power in her neighborhood was cut off, Adkins added.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses in Kansas were without power in the immediate aftermath. By 4 a.m. ET, that number had declined to around 8,500, according to poweroutage.us.

Videos and photos showed gutted homes, flipped cars and storm debris scattered across streets and front yards.

Jim Jonas, the Wichita director of communications, said between 50 to 100 structures were approximately damaged by the tornado.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.