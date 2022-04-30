Carolina Panthers trade up for Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith in 2022 NFL Draft

(BWI/Steve Manuel)

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith is off the board. The Carolina Panthers drafted Smith with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, adding a key depth piece to their defensive unit.

Smith opted to end his career with Penn State after just three seasons to pursue his NFL dream. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker explained at Pro Day why he left eligibility on the table.

“Those who I love back at home can see me go out and do that, and accomplish that,” Smith told reporters at Pro Day. “Also, just me being confident in my own abilities — don’t get me wrong. But that’s really the main thing. It’s more than just a game to me, it’s something I’ve been dreaming of doing since I was little.”

Smith, a five-star prospect coming out of high school, started for two seasons in Happy Valley. He was the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia and No. 24 overall in the 2019 class, according to the On3 Consensus.

He spent 2020 playing largely as a SAM linebacker, before making the move over to WILL. After starting every game, Smith earned honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference. In 2021, he finished with 81 total tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Smith opted out of Penn State’s bowl game to prepare for the draft.

What NFL draft analysts are saying about Brandon Smith

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down what Smith can bring to the NFL for the linebacker’s draft profile.

The prospect analyst credited the Penn State star for his athleticism but doesn’t see him as a major contributor at the next level.

“Linebacker who is likely to test better than he plays at the next level,” Zierlein wrote. “Smith possesses five-star traits and is extremely athletic, but those traits tend to go to waste on tape. There is a consistent lack of fundamentals that leave him out of position or blocked on too many plays. He lacks decisiveness and an aggressive demeanor that are fundamental in becoming an NFL linebacker.”