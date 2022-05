The top-seeded Miami Heat cruised in the opening round after beating the Atlanta Hawks in five games. The same was almost said for the Philadelphia 76ers, who went up 3-0 yet needed six games to close out the pesky Toronto Raptors. The two East contenders now meet in the semifinal round for a chance to reach the conference finals. Both sides, however, are down a key player as Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry are both out Monday as Game 1 tips from Miami. The Sixers rallied to take a 51-50 lead into the second half, but the Heat are answering.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO