ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Perrion Winfrey has hilarious reaction to being draft by Browns

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erAX2_0fPCDpht00
Michael Hickey via Getty Images.

What would your reaction be to being drafted into the NFL? For former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, he resorted to barking after getting drafted to the Cleveland Browns.

“I come from nothing. I never had nothing. That’s where this comes from, this grit, this passion. Anything I ever had to get, it had to be taken,” Winfrey said. Three years after being in a JUCO locker room, he is now an NFL draftee.

Winfrey earned second team All-Big 12 selections through two seasons with the Sooners and showed vast improvements as a senior. This past season, Winfrey started all 12 games for the Sooners to finish with 23 tackles (11 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Although those numbers might not exactly pop out on paper, the Browns can rest assured after the defensive tackle’s performance both in the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine.

“I’m a dawg now,” Winfrey said. “It’s overwith. This is how I wake up. I just woke up at 10:30 and I’m juiced. No coffee needed … I’m coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. This shit is overwith.”

Todd McShay praises Perrion Winfrey

ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that Oklahoma’s defensive scheme doesn’t really show off Winfrey’s strengths, but that he did a good job of showcasing his assets at the Senior Bowl.

“The third player that really jumped out to me in terms of moving up my rankings, Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma,” McShay said. “Where you been my man? And I know part of it was the scheme. They do a lot of slanting at Oklahoma. it didn’t really feature his strengths.

“His first step, quickness was the best of any defensive lineman, or defensive tackle I should say in Mobile all week long. It was like every single drop, flying off the ball, penetrating, getting on the edge of offensive linemen. And by the time offensive linemen could get set, they had no chance. He was already working around the edge of them. He was productive throughout the week in practice, he had a sack in the game on Saturday.”

Comments / 27

Related
The Spun

Browns Could ‘Need’ Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns may actually “need” Baker Mayfield this upcoming season. Despite acquiring Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade and signing Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs as backups, Mayfield still remains on the Browns’ roster. Cleveland’s front office appears committed to waiting until another team gets desperate...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

There’s 1 Growing Theory With Baker Mayfield, Browns

In a twisted kind of way, Baker Mayfield could be with the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season. No, seriously. It’s a theory that’s currently being thrown around by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. The Browns are standing pat with Mayfield as they haven’t gotten a trade proposal that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Surprise Signing

The Cleveland Browns announced a unique signing earlier today. They inked Texas Tech basketball forward Marcus Santos-Silva to a free agent deal as a tight end. Santos-Silva did not play college football. In fact, the 6-foot-6, 261-pound bruiser didn't even play high school football, stopping his career on the gridiron after eighth grade.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Browns Released 2 Notable Players After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear over the last few days that they are overhauling their placekicking operation. On Saturday, the Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American in 2020, York became the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Sooners
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy