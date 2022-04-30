WATCH: Perrion Winfrey has hilarious reaction to being draft by Browns

Michael Hickey via Getty Images.

What would your reaction be to being drafted into the NFL? For former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, he resorted to barking after getting drafted to the Cleveland Browns.

“I come from nothing. I never had nothing. That’s where this comes from, this grit, this passion. Anything I ever had to get, it had to be taken,” Winfrey said. Three years after being in a JUCO locker room, he is now an NFL draftee.

Winfrey earned second team All-Big 12 selections through two seasons with the Sooners and showed vast improvements as a senior. This past season, Winfrey started all 12 games for the Sooners to finish with 23 tackles (11 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Although those numbers might not exactly pop out on paper, the Browns can rest assured after the defensive tackle’s performance both in the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine.

“I’m a dawg now,” Winfrey said. “It’s overwith. This is how I wake up. I just woke up at 10:30 and I’m juiced. No coffee needed … I’m coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. This shit is overwith.”

Todd McShay praises Perrion Winfrey

ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that Oklahoma’s defensive scheme doesn’t really show off Winfrey’s strengths, but that he did a good job of showcasing his assets at the Senior Bowl.

“The third player that really jumped out to me in terms of moving up my rankings, Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma,” McShay said. “Where you been my man? And I know part of it was the scheme. They do a lot of slanting at Oklahoma. it didn’t really feature his strengths.

“His first step, quickness was the best of any defensive lineman, or defensive tackle I should say in Mobile all week long. It was like every single drop, flying off the ball, penetrating, getting on the edge of offensive linemen. And by the time offensive linemen could get set, they had no chance. He was already working around the edge of them. He was productive throughout the week in practice, he had a sack in the game on Saturday.”