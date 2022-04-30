Baltimore Ravens select Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis in 2022 NFL Draft

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Another Alabama Crimson Tide star is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, with cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis the latest selection. The Baltimore Ravens selected Armour-Davis with the No. 119 selection in the fourth round.

Armour-Davis began his collegiate career in 2019, and played in just four games over the course of his first two years at Alabama. This past season, he played in 11 games and totaled 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and four passes defended.

Armour-Davis has a ton of potential, as he came to Alabama as a four-star recruit, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average.

Even though he only started one year at Alabama, Armour-Davis now has the opportunity to prove his worth at the NFL level after being taken in the draft. He is a good tackler with good speed, and he should be able to contribute at some point relatively quickly.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jalyn Armour-Davis

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein analyzed the stock of Armour-Davis. When assessing his game, Zierlein gave a pro comparison of Dre Kirkpatrick, who has 13 interceptions in his ten-year NFL career.

“One-year starter from a Nick Saban defense with prototypical traits but a lack of consistency in using them,” Zierlein said. “Armour-Davis is long, fast and talented, but is a developmental prospect, which is unusual for an Alabama cornerback entering the NFL. He should be unencumbered by scheme and possesses a profile that screams press-man. He’s more linear than fluid and will give ground at break points, but he has the burst to make it up.

“If he can learn to play with his back to the football, the downfield completions will dry up quickly. He’s a willing and reliable tackler in run support and could help on special teams early on. Improvement is likely with more experience, so a grade leaning more heavily to traits over tape appears to be necessary.”