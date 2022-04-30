Former Alabama DB Jalyn Armour-Davis selected by Ravens

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Another former Alabama Crimson Tide player has found a new home at the next level. During the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected former Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis with pick No. 119 in the draft.

This has been an incredible journey for Armour-Davis. The Mobile (Ala.) native started off his Alabama career with a knee injury that kept him off the field in 2018, leading to him redshirting his freshman season.

Over the course of his next two years at Alabama, Armour-Davis showed flashes but wasn’t highly productive. During these two seasons, the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder recorded just four total tackles and two pass deflections, contributing primarily on special teams.

In his redshirt junior campaign, however, Armour-Davis turned things around.

Last year, Armour-Davis tallied 32 total tackles (22 solo) with 10 tackles for loss. He also picked off three passes (tied for the team lead), as well as having four pass deflections and a quarterback hit.

Armour-Davis ended up earning All-SEC Second Team honors for the first time after this impressive season.

With this selection, Alabama will have another example they can showcase to recruits as evidence of their defensive back development. Since the start of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide have had eight former cornerbacks/safeties drafted, Armour-Davis being the latest of them.

Coming out of high school, Armour-Davis was ranked the No. 103 player overall in the Class of 2018. He also was tabbed as the No. 14 cornerback and second-ranked player in the state of Alabama.

Other Alabama NFL Draft Stories

Are you subscribed yet?

Ready to get all your latest Alabama football news in one place? Become a member of BamaOn3 today. With your Bama On3/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings-on in Tuscaloosa, but you’ll be able to peruse other fansites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Tide, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@BamaOn3) for all the Alabama news you need now!