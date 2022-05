Though the Buffalo Bills got the third punter of the 2022 NFL Draft's final day, they certainly got the one with the most fanfare. Overflowing with accolades and a pious sobriquet, San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO