Tampa, FL

Buccaneers draft Cade Otton at 106th overall

By Roman Tomashoff
realdawghuskies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust another Husky tight end in the NFL, and another Husky going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cade Otton will be joining his former teammates Vita Vea, Joe Tryon, and Benning Potoa’e with the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. This is probably the best fit that Otton could’ve asked...

realdawghuskies.com

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Gisele Said About His Comeback

Gisele has made it clear that she’s on board with her husband’s decision to play another season (or two) in the National Football League. But what did the supermodel actually say to the legendary NFL quarterback when he told her of his decision?. Brady revealed his wife’s message...
NFL
Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

'Dream Forever': Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston graduated this past weekend from Florida State University. The 28-year-old New Orleans Saints QB returned to Tallahassee to accept his diploma. According to Sports Illustrated, Winston had been taking online classes since being drafted in 2015. He reportedly majored...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fox11online.com

Goedeke reflects on moment he was drafted by Buccaneers

VALDERS (WLUK) -- Valders High School graduate Luke Goedeke was home with his closest family and friends when he got a call Friday telling him he was going to the NFL. "Obviously everyone has to be quiet when I'm on the phone but everyone just went nuts after," said Goedeke. "Saw my name across the screen, it was a surreal moment I'll never forget. Life-changing by far. "
VALDERS, WI

