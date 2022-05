VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Liverpool rallied after an early scare to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to its third Champions League final in five seasons on Tuesday. Villarreal looked on its way to another stunning upset after opening a two-goal lead in the first half to offset its 2-0 first-leg loss in England, but the modest Spanish club couldn’t keep up and Liverpool came from behind to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO