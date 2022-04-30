Panthers choose Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith in 4th round

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with fans following the 28-20 victory over Auburn after an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Brandon Smith, who was part of Penn State’s linebacker rotation for three seasons, was drafted in the fourth round Saturday (120th overall) by the Carolina Panthers.

Smith (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) was one of 19 Penn State first-year freshmen to appear in a game in 2019, launching a career that included 132 tackles, 19 for a loss and one interception.

Eventually, he became one of Penn State’s most consistent defenders.

In the covid-shortened 2020 season, he recorded 37 tackles (eight TFLs and two sacks), and completed a full stat line with a pass breakup, fumble recovery and interception.

Named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches last season, he was second among Nittany Lions in tackles (81), while contributing in several areas. He recorded nine TFLs, two sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.