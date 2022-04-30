ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Panthers choose Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith in 4th round

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJuQw_0fPCBhxj00
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with fans following the 28-20 victory over Auburn after an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Brandon Smith, who was part of Penn State’s linebacker rotation for three seasons, was drafted in the fourth round Saturday (120th overall) by the Carolina Panthers.

Smith (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) was one of 19 Penn State first-year freshmen to appear in a game in 2019, launching a career that included 132 tackles, 19 for a loss and one interception.

Eventually, he became one of Penn State’s most consistent defenders.

In the covid-shortened 2020 season, he recorded 37 tackles (eight TFLs and two sacks), and completed a full stat line with a pass breakup, fumble recovery and interception.

Named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches last season, he was second among Nittany Lions in tackles (81), while contributing in several areas. He recorded nine TFLs, two sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
City
Penn, PA
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tribune-Review

All-state boys basketball teams to be announced this week starting with non-PIAA schools

The boys basketball all-state teams will be announced one classification per day this week starting with non-PIAA schools. Westtown senior Dereck Lively, who led the prep school near West Chester to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title this winter, tops this group as the Non-PIAA Player of the Year. The 7-foot-1 center and Duke recruit is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2022 class by ESPN. Lively averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Have Made A Decision On Devin Bush

Devin Bush could play his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh declined the fifth-year player option on the 23-year-old linebacker, whom the Steelers moved up to select with the No. 10 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would have made...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Penn State#The Carolina Panthers#Nittany Lions#Brand0n Smith12#Pennstatefball
Yardbarker

Eagles Continue To Shock Fans With Trade Value

The Philadelphia Eagles front office has had an impressive 2022 offseason. They may not have been the loudest when free agency started, but they brought in outside linebacker Haason Reddick who can help improve their pass rush. Meanwhile, they also re-signed defensive end Derek Barnett to a three-year, $15.2 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Officially a Mountaineer

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia. JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia. 2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia. Played for coach...
IRVINE, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers sees WR enter NCAA transfer portal following spring football

A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
SB Nation

The final 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

As expected, the 2022 NFL Draft was every bit as wild and unpredictable as we thought. The big story of the weekend was how little the league valued this QB class, which we knew going into the draft, but it was extremely pronounced as the selections played out. Between the...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
365
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy