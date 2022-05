Defensive lineman Daniel Fa'alele runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have drafted offensive tackle Daniel Faalele with the 110th pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Faalele is from Melbourne Australia and played Rugby before going to the University of Minnesota to play football.

He is a mountain of a man standing 6’8″ and weighing in at 384 pounds.