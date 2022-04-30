ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

COVID Outbreak Sidelines San Francisco Giants Players Including Slugger Brandon Belt

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euN09_0fPCBame00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — An outbreak of breakthrough COVID infections has swept through the San Francisco Giants lockrroom, sidelining five players including slugger Brandon Belt and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

The club said all five of the players had been vaccinated and boosted.

Belt, Yastrzemski and relievers Dominic Leone and Zack Littell were placed on the league’s COVID-19 injured list before Friday night’s 14-4 battering at the hands of Washington Nationals.

Outfielder Steven Duggar, who is currently on the 60-day injured list, also has tested positive.

“We recognize that we’re going to be compromised from a roster perspective but that we’ve been compromised before,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Come back tomorrow, do a really good job with our preparation and our practice and our process getting ready for the game.”

To fill in their depleted roster, the team called up infielder Jason Krizan, reliever Mauricio Llovera and outfielder Ka’ai Tom from Triple-A Sacramento.

Also due to the outbreak, the team has decided to close its clubhouse to media and non-essential personnel through the weekend.

“We have concerns about the levels of contagiousness in the clubhouse,” president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said. “We obviously really value our media and want their access to be a priority and we just feel like that environment is unsafe right now.”

Zaidi said the club consulted with Major League Baseball in making the decision.

“They have concerns about anything that can be perceived as restricting access,” he said. “They were sympathetic to the fact we’re working under very specific circumstances now where we think there really is heightened risk of spread.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Angels Release Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

Before the Los Angeles Angels could celebrate a possible Sunday victory over the Chicago White Sox, Shohei Ohtani exited the game early. Manager Joe Maddon pulled the reigning AL MVP for pinch-hitter Jack Mayfield in the top of the ninth inning. The team confirmed that Ohtani left due to right groin tightness.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Giants Outfielder Jason Krizan Gets 1st MLB Hit After 11 Years In Minors

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan has over 1,100 career hits in the minor leagues. None of them were as special as the one he had Sunday against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. “It’s been such a special moment for me,” Krizan said after the game. He ripped a solid single to right field in his 7th at bat with the Giants. It capped off a weekend the Krizan family will never forget. His wife Kristen told KPIX 5, “This whole thing – I’m, like, pinch me. Is this really happening?” After 11 seasons and 1,132 games in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Washington State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Female Baseball Player Making History On Sunday

Kelsie Whitmore is making baseball history on Sunday. Per the Atlantic League’s official handle, “[Whitmore] will start in left field and bat ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks today.” Noting, “Kelsie will become the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history.”. The 23-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy