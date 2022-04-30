6 shot outside uptown New Orleans bar

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Six people are recovering Saturday after being shot outside an uptown neighborhood bar in New Orleans when a motorist drove past and sprayed bullets into the crowd.

Each of the victims — four women and two men — was hit late Friday in the lower part of the body, authorities said. At least two of the women were hit in the leg.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that customers told investigators someone in a black car had passed and fired about 50 shots.

Emergency Medical Services took the four women, between the ages of 23 and 35, to a hospital. The two men, ages 27 and 23, made it to a hospital on their own. Their conditions were not known Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Balcony Bar at 10:17 p.m., and determined that two groups of people had exchanged gunfire.

A Balcony employee said Saturday it had been a typical Friday night crowd, mostly local residents and college students. As the gunfire began, everyone was a bit confused, he said.

Another woman was walking from another bar to the Balcony when she heard gunshots. She said she quickly grabbed her friends, out-of-town visitors who suspected only fireworks, and they all ran in the other direction to hide behind a metal trash bin.

“I didn’t know if they were coming back to finish up the job,” she said of the shooters.