New Orleans, LA

6 shot outside uptown New Orleans bar

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Six people are recovering Saturday after being shot outside an uptown neighborhood bar in New Orleans when a motorist drove past and sprayed bullets into the crowd.

Each of the victims — four women and two men — was hit late Friday in the lower part of the body, authorities said. At least two of the women were hit in the leg.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that customers told investigators someone in a black car had passed and fired about 50 shots.

Emergency Medical Services took the four women, between the ages of 23 and 35, to a hospital. The two men, ages 27 and 23, made it to a hospital on their own. Their conditions were not known Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Balcony Bar at 10:17 p.m., and determined that two groups of people had exchanged gunfire.

A Balcony employee said Saturday it had been a typical Friday night crowd, mostly local residents and college students. As the gunfire began, everyone was a bit confused, he said.

Another woman was walking from another bar to the Balcony when she heard gunshots. She said she quickly grabbed her friends, out-of-town visitors who suspected only fireworks, and they all ran in the other direction to hide behind a metal trash bin.

“I didn’t know if they were coming back to finish up the job,” she said of the shooters.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

