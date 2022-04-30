ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich relegated after 2-0 loss at Villa

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Norwich City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 30, 2022 Aston Villa's Danny Ings scores their second goal REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

April 30 (Reuters) - Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after being beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa following a goal and assist by substitute Danny Ings.

Ings, who came off the bench for Leon Bailey, found Ollie Watkins with a searching ball from the left with practically his first touch and his fellow forward capitalised on a slip by Brandon Williams to fire Villa into the lead after 41 minutes.

Ings got on the scoresheet himself in the dying minutes of the match to double Villa's lead with a sharp swivel and shot.

Norwich needed to avoid defeat and hope Burnley did not beat Watford to avoid going down. However, late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill gave Burnley a 2-1 win and condemned Norwich to the Championship after one season back in the top-flight.

Norwich, who have been relegated for the third time in six years, earned just five league wins this season, while racking up 23 defeats and six draws.

"I'm disappointed with the result because I thought we played well today," Norwich manager Dean Smith said. "I've just said to the players the reason we've been relegated is not because of today's performance.

"There's been performances during the season where we haven't been quite up to the standard in the Premier League ... We'll try all we can to try and come back up, but it's a very difficult league to stay in."

Norwich spurned a golden chance to equalise two minutes after Watkins' goal, when the unlucky Williams headed over after Grant Hanley nodded a Norwich freekick back across the box.

Bailey, who limped off injured just before halftime, nearly gave Villa the lead with 20 minutes on the clock but his snap shot from just outside the area was touched onto the crossbar by the outstretched Tim Krul.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez made a diving save to keep out Milot Rashica's shot to deny Norwich seven minutes later.

Villa's attacking trio of Ings, Watkins and Philippe Coutinho tore into Norwich after the restart, with Ings coming close to doubling the lead in the 51st minute only to see his attempted chip blocked behind for a corner, from which he then headed against the bar.

Norwich ran out of steam as the match wore on and could barely get out of their own half by the end as Villa piled on the pressure before Ings put the gloss on the scoreline deep into stoppage time.

Villa's first win in six games moved them up to 13th, on 40 points, while Norwich are rooted to the bottom on 21.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris, Christian Radnedge and Mike Harrison

